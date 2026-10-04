‘I couldn’t say no’: Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals why Kareena Kapoor Khan made him say yes to Daayra

Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up about why he said yes to Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, the film's exploration of conflicting perspectives on justice, and the uncomfortable questions it leaves for audiences. The actor also discusses his concerns as a father and responsible citizen, the need for conversations among both girls and boys on safety, and his experience of working with Kareena Kapoor Khan and other leading actors. IBNS-TWF correspondent Souvik Ghosh reports

On joining Daayra

Q. What made you say yes to Daayra?

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A. When Meghna Gulzar asks for a meeting with an actor, I presume many actors in this country would definitely meet her. So, I said yes, as I wanted to meet her. I was preparing myself to very politely listen to what she had to say and then tell her that it wouldn't be possible because I really didn't have the time.

She narrated the film very well. So, after hearing the narration, I was thinking to myself that I couldn't say no to this. I was not relenting. Then I asked who was playing Azooni (Ajooni Kohli, other lead), and Meghna said she was hoping to get Kareena (Kareena Kapoor Khan) to play the role. So I realised that I had to say yes to this when the co-actor was Kareena Kapoor Khan.

So, I said yes to it, and I am so happy that I did because Meghna is one of the nicest human beings I have ever met and one of the toughest filmmakers I have worked with.

On the film's subject and the judicial system

Q. Daayra deals with two perspectives on the same scenario. How do you look at that conflict?

A. There are two arguments to the same scenario. There is a perspective that validates either side of that argument, and that's what this film is about. The film is about that space in between the two perspectives.

What we have attempted to do with this film is to never let the film be anything other than the mere mediator of these two arguments.

Daayra is a film that will ask you a lot of uncomfortable questions and leave you with no answers from its side. The answers are for you to think about. It's a film which will hopefully make the audience talk about it, think about it and leave them at that.

So, at a personal level, there is more than just one answer to the question. But at a systemic level, I think it's too generic and abstract for us to dictate, and that is the beauty and lack of beauty of justice and the system of deliverance that we have today.

On being a parent and safety

Q. Has being a parent influenced the way you look at the subject of Daayra?

A. We are not just worried as parents. We are worried as a husband, father, a friend to someone and as a responsible citizen of the country. I am worried on all those facets. Unfortunately, as citizens, what can we do other than worry and hope?

Yes, the film speaks about a very ugly truth in which the society currently exists, where we all are part of.

I have a daughter who is 11 years old and I am at that uncomfortable stage as a parent where I now have to start talking to her and letting her know about what is safe and what is unsafe. If we were to live in an ideal world, I would never have to have that conversation, but we do not live in an ideal world.

But what can we do as citizens other than talk to our children? We should not make a mistake by only limiting the conversation to our girl children. It should be equally vociferous for the boys as well.

On which side of Daayra he would want to be in

Q. If you had to choose a side in Daayra, which side would you be on?

A. We can't really take a side. The side is that of justice.

We are having this conversation because there is a problem in the delivery of justice. We are living in a system where the delivery of justice is so cumbersome, slow and sometimes so drawn out, it is humanly understandable and relatable that sometimes we lose hope in it.

So that is what needs to be addressed. In terms of justice, there are no two sides to it. We have a system of law and everybody, every criminal, every citizen, every victim are subscribers to the same system of law.

I just hope for a day and time when the delivery of justice is faster, more coherent and does not come with years of waiting for it to arrive.

On his co-stars, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan

Q. You have worked with several leading actresses, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and now Kareena Kapoor Khan. How has that experience been?

A. I am the lucky guy. They are damn good actors.

Kareena is in this film not because she is anybody's crush but because she is a damn good actor, which is evident in Daayra like her other works over the years.

I am lucky to have worked with Mani Ratnam sir and Aishwarya, whom I sometimes meet at my daughter's school. Now I have worked with Kareena, who is easily one of the best actors the country has.

I have also worked with Rani, who is a terrific actor, and a great actor like Kajol. (TWF)