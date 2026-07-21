CHENNAI, July 21: Passenger car makers Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced a significant milestone in its EV ecosystem journey, offering access to over 30,000 EV charging points across India through its myHyundai app, one of the largest integrated charging networks accessible via a single platform.

This platform is being set up in partnership with leading CPOs and service providers.

Commenting on setting up an integrated EV ecosystem in India, Tarun Garg, MD and CEO, HMIL, said "With charging infrastructure being a key catalyst for EV adoption in India, HMIL is committed to creating an ecosystem that makes electric mobility practical, convenient and accessible to all. Through the integration of over 30,000 charging points on the myHyundai app, we are empowering

Advertisement

EV users with one of India's largest charging networks accessible through a single platform. Importantly, the platform is open to EV owners across brands, reinforcing HMIL's commitment to developing India's broader EV ecosystem. HMIL will more than triple its proprietary DC fast public charging network from 183 stations today to 600 stations by 2030, bringing India's charging infrastructure closer to global benchmarks."

Open to EVs of all brands, the myHyundai app is simplifying ownership by enabling seamless location discovery, navigation, advance booking and digital payment for charging services nationwide. To enhance customer convenience, all HMIL EV charging stations are located at prominent city and highway locations close to eateries and food chains, enabling EV owners to take a break, enjoy a meal or refresh themselves while their vehicles charge, a company statement said.

(UNI)