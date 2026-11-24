NEW DELHI, Nov 24: Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it plans to increase prices of select models and variants by up to Rs 8,000 from December 1 amid higher input cost pressure.

The company has planned a minor price increase effective December 1, 2026, across select models and trims of its vehicle lineup, the automaker said in an exchange filing.

The extent of the price increase will vary depending on the model and trim and shall be up to a maximum of Rs 8,000. The decision has been necessitated primarily on account of the steep increase in input costs.

The company noted that though it has consistently absorbed a substantial part of the rising costs through internal efficiencies and cost optimisation measures, it has become necessary to pass on a limited portion of the increased costs to customers.

The latest price hike will be in addition to the 1.4 per cent increase the South Korean automaker has implemented so far this calendar year. This includes a 0.4 per cent hike in September.

Rising commodity prices had dented Hyundai's profitability during the second quarter, with EBITDA margin falling to 9.5 per cent from 13.9 per cent. The automaker saw its consolidated net profit drop nearly 24 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter.

Commodity costs reduced the South Korean automaker's margins by roughly 400 basis points year-on-year during the quarter, while sequentially the impact was around 250 basis points.

Maruti Suzuki also raised prices for select vehicle models from November 22, citing sustained cost pressures. The estimated volume-weighted average price increase was around 0.31 per cent this time, following three rounds of increases in the first half of the financial year, totalling a little over 1 per cent. (PTI)