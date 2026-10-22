Hyundai launches new BAYON, offers 80 advanced safety features

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 21: With more than 80 advanced safety features and more than 35 standard safety features across variants, creating a comprehensive safety ecosystem around the occupants, Hyundai launched BAYON in Jammu.

The safety package brings together Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 Pro ADAS, a reinforced chassis, high-strength steel construction, standard six airbags, surround view monitor, blind-spot view monitor, hill-start assist control, electronic stability control, all-wheel disc brakes, among other technologies.

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The Hyundai BAYON is built on the Global K Enhanced Platform, engineered with a reinforced chassis and a strategic application of different grades of high-strength steel.

It features an advanced body structure engineered for effective crash-energy management and enhanced occupant protection. Hot-stamped components are strategically applied across critical areas, including the front apron, dashboard, rear floor and side reinforcements.

At the core, Hyundai BAYON's Super-Strong Body Structure is engineered with 69% Advanced Multi-Grade High-Strength Steel, integrating Hot Stamping (HS), Ultra High Strength Steel (UHSS), Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) and High Strength Steel (HSS) for superior structural rigidity.

Together, these advanced materials create a strong and resilient body structure, engineered for 5-Star Indian safety standards and designed to provide a high level of occupant protection.

Safety in Hyundai BAYON begins with its underlying platform and body structure. Built on the Global K Enhanced Platform, BAYON is engineered for 5-Star Indian safety standards.

Together, these technologies are designed to provide intelligent assistance across expressways, highways, city roads, junctions, parking situations and everyday traffic conditions.

Hyundai BAYON offers more than 35 safety features as standard across all trims, ensuring that essential safety technologies are available across the range as part of the vehicle's safety foundation.

Customers can book the Hyundai BAYON online through Hyundai's official website (hyundai.co.in) or at any authorized Hyundai dealership with a booking amount of INR 11,000.