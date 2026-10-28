Hyundai launches BAYON at Devika Hyundai

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 27: Hyundai Motor India Limited today launched new Hyundai BAYON at Devika Hyundai, Udhampur.

The vehicle was unveiled by Arjun Singh Rathore, DGM and Zonal Head, J&K Bank, Udhampur, along with the management of Devika Hyundai, Arvind Gupta, Abhimanyu Gupta, Karanpal Singh Sahni and Mehrabpal Singh Sahni.

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The Hyundai BAYON with a starting Ex-Showroom Price of Rs 9,99,900, combines bold SUV styling with advanced technology, premium comfort and enhanced safety with 5 Star BNCAP rating.

Key highlights include Hyundai's first-ever Generative AI Voice Assistant, dual 12.3-inch panoramic displays, SmartSense Level 2 Pro ADAS with 23 advanced driver-assistance features, a panoramic sunroof and a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 115 PS, available with manual and IVT transmission options.

With its modern design, intelligent connectivity and family-friendly features, the BAYON marks another step in Hyundai's commitment to delivering innovative mobility solutions to Indian customers.

Devika Hyundai is proud to bring this exciting new SUV to customers in Udhampur and the surrounding region.