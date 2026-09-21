Hygienic food will boost business, consumer trust: Jugal Kishore

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: A “Prashikshan Shivir evam Jagrukta Karyashala” was organised today at Padam Shri Padma Sachdev PG College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for training street food vendors and chefs in preparing and serving safe, hygienic and clean food to the people.

Member of Parliament, Jammu-Reasi Lok Sabha constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma, was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, he said that a large number of people regularly visit street food stalls and local restaurants, making it essential to train vendors and chefs in maintaining cleanliness at their cooking places and following proper food safety and hygiene practices.

Advertisement

The MP said that such training will not only ensure safer food for consumers but also help vendors improve the quality of their services, build consumer trust and strengthen their businesses.

He appreciated FSSAI and FDA for organising the programme and said that such initiatives at the grassroot level will create greater awareness about food safety among vendors and consumers.

He said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has taken several initiatives to promote an Atmanirbhar Bharat, and such skill and awareness programmes can help small food businesses improve their services and increase their income.

Certificates were distributed among participants after completion of the one-day training programme. Deputy Director, FSSAI Omkeshwar Mishra, Joint Director, FDA, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CCI president, Arun Gupta, Dhaba Association president Murari, Lal Balgotra, Principal, Dr. Kulbinder Kour, Programme Manager, Nimanshi, Bakery owners, Dhaba owners and representatives of Dosa and More, Chef Grill and others attended the programme.