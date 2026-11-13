Hydro Power, Urban Asset Mapping Policies to get nod

J&K Cabinet meets today

*Padder mine block e-auction on agenda

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Nov 12: The Union Territory Cabinet scheduled to meet tomorrow afternoon is likely to give its nod to `J&K Hydro Power Policy 2026', notify J&K Urban Asset Mapping and Monetization Policy, 2026 and sanction e-auctioning for exploration license in respect of copper and nickel and associated mineralization in Sumcham Padder block in Kishtwar district among other issues.

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The Cabinet will meet at 3.30 PM under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his official residence here on Friday. This will be the first Cabinet meeting after reopening of Darbar Move offices in Jammu on November 2.

"J&K Hydro Power Policy 2026' will foster sustainable energy development and attract private investment in development of hydro power projects up to 100 MWs in IPP/PPP mode,'' officials told the Excelsior. The Policy is expected to get the Cabinet nod tomorrow, they said.

Notification of Jammu and Kashmir Urban Asset Mapping and Monetization Policy, 2026 is also on the Cabinet agenda.

Another important agenda item is the Cabinet sanction to e-auctioning through the Ministry of Mines, Government of India for grant of exploration license in respect of copper & nickel and associated mineralization in the block at Sumcham Padder in Kishtwar district.

The block has been identified by the Geological Survey of India in terms of Sub-Section 4 of Section 10 BA of MMDR Act, 1957.

The exploration license shall be issued by the UT Government if approved by the Cabinet.

Promotion of a number of officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) to various scales is also expected to be cleared by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet is likely to give nod to a proposal for transfer of four kanals land at village Devalgam in Kokernag area of Anantnag district to the Home Department for establishment of an SOG camp and transfer of 32 kanals of Shamilat land at Nadikhai and Poshwari in Hajin area of Bandipora district, to the Power Development Department for construction of a Grid Station.

It is also expected to give nod to transfer of three kanals land at village Reshipora in Budgam district to the Revenue department for construction of Sub Registrar Office, Budgam. Another proposal is for transfer of 15 marlas land in favour of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department for construction of Veterinary Hospital in Anantnag.

All Cabinet decisions are subject to approval of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.