HYDERABAD, Nov 24 : Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying S.P. Singh Baghel on Tuesday said the poultry industry would play a crucial role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 by boosting farmers' income, generating rural employment and ensuring nutritional security.

Addressing the 18th Poultry India Expo 2026 here, he said India had emerged as the world's second-largest egg producer, with annual production reaching 149.11 billion eggs in 2024-25.

He expressed confidence that India could become the world's largest egg-producing nation and set a target of increasing per capita egg availability to 180 eggs annually.

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Responding to concerns over rising maize and soybean prices, Baghel said his ministry had forwarded the poultry industry's representation seeking permission for maize imports to the Department of Commerce with strong recommendations.

He also proposed convening a high-level meeting in Delhi involving concerned ministries, government officials and industry representatives to discuss and resolve the pending issues affecting the poultry sector.

Highlighting Central government initiatives, he referred to the National Livestock Mission, Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund and Kisan Credit Card scheme, which were aimed at strengthening the poultry and livestock sectors.

Emphasising women's empowerment, the Minister cited the success of a tribal women's organisation in Madhya Pradesh, which had expanded its presence across 17 districts with more than 9,000 members and a business turnover exceeding Rs 500 crore.

He said poultry, dairy, fisheries and other allied sectors should receive greater attention alongside traditional agriculture to achieve the objective of doubling farmers' income.

Baghel appreciated the contributions of poultry farmers, entrepreneurs, scientists and industry associations and said the sector would remain a key driver of India's economic growth and rural prosperity.

(UNI)