Hybrids, CNG may contribute 50%  of sales in 2-3 years: Renault India CEO

NEW DELHI, Oct 17: As French carmaker Renault pushes multifuel powertrain strategy in India, Renault India CEO Stephane Deblaise said hybrid and CNG technology can possibly account for almost half of the automaker's powertrain mix in its sales over the next 2-3 years.

His comments came as the company bets big on hybrid and CNG technology in its India strategy. The automaker on Saturday launched its first strong hybrid offering on the Duster SUV, and plans to launch factory-fitted CNG models in the future.

When asked how Renault India's powertrain mix could look over the next 2-3 years, Deblaise told PTI: "It is possible, 50 per cent is possible from hybrid and CNG, but we do not have a target."

India's car market is increasingly seeing multiple powertrain technologies develop alongside each other, including hybrids, CNG and electric vehicles, rather than one single technology replacing another immediately.

Automakers see hybrid technology as a practical bridge as the electric vehicle ecosystem evolves while the diesel segment narrows amid tighter regulations.

Renault, which is looking at India as its major growth market, is pitching hybrid as a replacement for new diesel. "It is a big bet. We are advertising it as Forget diesel, Go Hybrid," he said.

"The price (of vehicles) will be as good as diesel, and the fuel economy will be better. The customer experience will be better. It will be more or less the same price as diesel, with better technology, better fuel economy," Deblaise said.

According to him, hybrid sales have yet to take off because there are not enough models available in the market, and the ones on offer do not deliver strong enough performance. Deblaise expects demand to grow as more hybrid options reach the market.

He expects hybrids to account for a larger share of Renault's portfolio in models above four metres, while CNG has greater potential in the sub-four-metre segment, particularly with a CNG version of the Triber compact MPV.

The strong hybrid variant of the Duster claims an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 29 km per litre. It comes with a 1.8-litre petrol engine, two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh battery, delivering a combined output of 160 PS.

When asked about Renault's target for market share revival, Deblaise said: "We should be between 3-5 per cent in 2030. But we always say that it is not a target; it is a consequence of our job. We are not running after volumes. We are running after doing our job properly, delivering cars to customers, make them happy so that they come back to buy a new car."

Under its futuREady strategy, Renault Group has already unveiled plans for a portfolio of seven models by the end of this decade which will include models from compact cars to larger SUVs, as well as strong hybrids and fully electric vehicles.

It also aims to generate 2 billion euros (approximately Rs 25,000 crore) in annual exports from India by 2030, including vehicles, components and associated services.

On Saturday, Renault India announced the introduction of the new Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160, available in three variants- Evolution, Techno and Emotion, with prices starting from Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

"With more than one million E-Tech strong hybrid vehicles sold worldwide since 2020, the E-Tech strong hybrid is a proven Renault powertrain technology. Now, we are bringing it to India as part of our futuREady India roadmap. Our approach is to bring to the Indian customers the best of Renault's global technologies, while developing cars, powertrains and features specifically for Indian needs through our engineering and design centres in Chennai, our biggest outside Europe," Deblaise said. (PTI)