Hybrid terrorist arrested in Handwara

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 9: Police today arrested a hybrid terrorist associated with a module of Hizbul Mujahideen in Handwara area of Kupwara district and recovered a Chinese-made pistol, ammunition and magazines from his possession.

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A police spokesperson said Handwara Police received reliable information that an ex-terrorist was allegedly operating as a hybrid terrorist as part of a Hizbul Mujahideen module in the Handwara-Kupwara area.

"Acting on the information, Handwara Police, along with 21 Rashtriya Rifles and 92 Battalion CRPF, launched a joint operation at an identified location in Handwara town," the spokesperson said.

Following security procedures, the accused was apprehended and identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohd Sultan Bhat, a resident of Kruhmura, Handwara, the spokesperson said.

"One Chinese-made pistol, two magazines and 16 rounds of pistol ammunition were recovered from his possession," the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, Bhat is an ex-terrorist who had previously been arrested by police in two cases.

"A case under FIR No. 232 has been registered at Police Station Handwara under relevant sections of law, while further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the alleged module, its network and other associated activities," the spokesperson said.