Srinagar, Sep 9: Security forces on Wednesday busted a terror module run by an ex-terrorist in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Police in Handwara received reliable information regarding the activities of an ex-terrorist who was operating as a "hybrid terrorist" as part of a module of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) in the Handwara-Kupwara area, a spokesperson said.

"Hybrid terrorist" refers to an unlisted, radicalised individual who performs a specific subversive or violent task assigned by his handlers and then slips back into normal life.

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Acting swiftly on the information, the police spokesperson said, security forces launched an operation at the identified location in Handwara town.

Following a meticulous security drill, the accused was apprehended and identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kruhmura Handwara, he said.

A Chinese pistol, two magazines and 16 rounds of pistol ammunition were recovered from his possession, he said.

According to the spokesperson, Bhat is an ex-terrorist who was previously arrested in two cases.

A fresh case has been registered against him at the Handwara police station and an investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the module, its network and other associated activities, police said.