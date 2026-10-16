Husband among 3 family members convicted for murder

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 15: A local court today convicted three family members for commission of murder of a woman inside her in-laws house four years back.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge, Srinagar, convicted the husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law of a woman who died under suspicious circumstances in Bemina in June 2022.

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The court however has acquitted two sisters-in-law of the deceased woman from all the charges on account of benefit of doubt. The judgment has been passed in a case pertaining to FIR No. 109/2022 registered at Police Station Batamaloo under Sections 498-A, 302, 120-B and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The deceased, Tasleema, wife of Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar and a resident of Nund-Reshi Colony-B, Bemina, was found dead on June 27, 2022. According to the prosecution, she had allegedly been subjected to mental and physical harassment by her in-laws over her inability to conceive despite nine years of marriage.

The post-mortem examination conducted at Government Medical College, Srinagar, concluded that the cause of death was asphyxia due to smothering. The doctors also opined that the injuries found on her body were not self-inflicted.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 23 witnesses, including doctors, family members of the deceased, a neighbour and investigating officers. The court observed that the medical evidence established homicidal smothering and noted that the deceased was living with her husband in the matrimonial home, where the other accused also resided.

The court held that the husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law of the deceased had failed to provide a plausible explanation regarding the fatal injuries sustained by the deceased inside the matrimonial home.

The court accordingly convicted Hafeeza Begum (mother-in-law), Parveez Ahmad Dar alias Bilal (brother-in-law) and Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar (husband) under Sections 302 and 120-B IPC.

The court ordered that Hafeeza Begum, who was on bail, be taken into custody and lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar. The jail superintendent was directed to produce all three convicted persons before the court for hearing on the quantum of sentence.