Hungary orders 10 Russian diplomats to leave country over activities deemed unacceptable

BUDAPEST, Sep 8 : Hungary has ordered 10 members of Russia's diplomatic mission to leave the country over activities deemed unacceptable for diplomats, Foreign Minister Anita Orban said Tuesday.

Orban did not specify the alleged activities or say how long the Russian personnel had to leave.

She said the Russian ambassador had been informed that "according to the assessment of the Hungarian authorities, 10 members of the Russian mission had engaged in activities in Hungary that are unacceptable for diplomats under the Vienna Convention".

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That is a reference to an international treaty that governs the conduct of diplomats.

The move comes under Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who took office earlier this year promising to end the country's pro-Russia policies.

"This decision protects Hungary's security and sovereignty," the foreign minister wrote in a statement. "It does not imply breaking off diplomatic relations with Russia. Hungary intends to continue the necessary dialogue, based on mutual respect and adherence to the rules."

Magyar's predecessor, Viktor Orban, was an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who repeatedly delayed or blocked European Union sanctions on Russia and pursued energy deals with Russia. (AP)