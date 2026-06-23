Humidity May Impact Biological Clock Of Insects, Study Suggests

New Delhi, Jun 23: Researchers have found that insects, such as fruit flies and mosquitoes, can respond predictably to cyclical ups and downs in humidity and dryness, providing evidence that humidity cues may impact biological clock.

Researchers at the US' University of Cincinnati isolated kissing bugs, fruit flies, mosquitoes and spider beetles in a climate- and light-controlled environment and found that the insects responded predictably to cycles of humidity in the same way they do to temperature and daylight.

The team also found that the insects continued to respond to the cyclical fluctuations of humidity and dryness established in the experiment, even when the humidity cue was removed.

"They take humidity cues as a biological clock," author Joshua Benoit, professor at the University of Cincinnati, said.

The findings, published in the journal npj Biological Timing and Sleep, provide strong evidence that humidity could potentially serve as a 'zeitgeber' for circadian entrainment among most, but not all, insect systems and should have a broad applicability and importance across animal systems.

Zeitgeber originates from the German language and means 'time giver'. It refers to a rhythmic environmental cue that regulates the body's internal biological clock or circadian rhythms, which can affect everything from one's body temperature to hormones.

However, few studies have examined circadian rhythms for humidity, lead author Shyh-Chi Chen, a former researcher in Benoit's lab, said.

"Light and temperature are well-known environmental factors that can entrain the circadian clocks. Humidity, like light and temperature, fluctuates daily," Chen said.

While extremely high or low humidity is a mere annoyance for people, for insects, it can mean life or death, he said.

"This could be critical for terrestrial organisms, as their survival depends on staying hydrated or avoiding dehydration," Chen said.

So, it's useful for creatures to anticipate when conditions will be optimal to forage or otherwise expend energy, the lead author said.

The authors wrote, "Insect species respond to humidity cycles with distinct patterns, some active during either wet (or) dry periods or at the arid-humid transition."

"When the humidity cue is removed, most species continue to show rhythmic activity associated with the previous arid-humid (AH) cycles," they said.

Fruit flies were found to shift their activity in accordance with humidity cycles and remain in new rhythms when humidity was kept constant -- mosquitoes did not display rhythmic activity when shifted to constant humidity conditions.

"Except for mosquitoes, all other insects showed high levels of rhythmic behaviour when shifted from AHLL (entrainment under humidity cycles) to constant humidity conditions," the study said.

Researchers added it's possible that mammals including humans may take cues from humidity cycles, but the effects are probably far too miniscule to notice.

"While our current study focuses on animal models, it opens a fascinating door to human biology. Although mammalian circadian biology is heavily dominated by the light-dark cycle, the potential for subtle, multisensory integration -- including humidity -- cannot be ruled out," Chen said. (PTI)