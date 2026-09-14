Humans Forum urges shift from hazardous agrochemicals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: The Humans Forum for Nature and Mankind, a public charitable trust, today organised a one-day conference of farmers and citizens at Forest Media Centre Vikram Chowk Jammu to address escalating environmental and public-health challenges linked to intensive agrochemical use and rapid infrastructural expansion in Jammu and Kashmir.

The event featured R S Jasrotia, District and Sessions Judge, as chief guest, with Prof Rajinder Peshin (Retd Director Education, SKUAST Jammu), Samardev Singh Charak (Secretary, Dogra Educational Trust) and social activist-author Meenu Ajay Sawhney as guests of honour.

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Speakers warned that J&K now records about 3.69 kg of chemical pesticides per hectare, far above Punjab and Haryana (~0.62 kg/ha), Himachal Pradesh (~0.50 kg/ha) and the national average (~0.22 kg/ha), making it one of India's most pesticide-intensive regions. They linked excessive and often unsafe agrochemical use to rising cases of cancer, chronic kidney disease, brain tumours and neurological disorders among farming communities, and called for an urgent shift to natural farming, integrated pest management and disease-resistant crop varieties.

Capt Lalit Sharma (IFS, Retd), Vice Chairman, and K Y S Manhas, Chairman of the trust, highlighted parallel threats to water bodies and tree cover, noting that rivers and lakes including the Jhelum, Wular, Dal, Tawi, Devika and Basanter are shrinking due to encroachments and pollution from municipal waste, untreated sewage, heavy metals and toxic chemicals.

Prof Sadiq Nargal, a leading food technologist, stressed the need for safe agriculture and a contamination-free food chain.

Prof Sanjay Khajuria (Head, KVK Samba) and Balkar Singh (President, Bhartiya Kissan Sangh, J&K) encouraged farmers to adopt modern techniques and crop diversification, including high-density mangoes, jackfruit, strawberry, dragon fruit, litchi, exotic vegetables, turmeric and ginger, while reducing hazardous agrochemicals.

The conference showcased on-ground success stories. Anshuman Singh, described as a "living legend" of J&K, shared his experience of visiting nine countries to learn innovative farming.

Reva Rajput, Director of Devi Pindi FPO Ltd, recounted building a small organic processing unit into a branded, pan-India marketed enterprise that now earns her over Rs 1 lakh per month.