Humanity Public School organises Youth Talent Search event

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SAMBA, Sept 26: Humanity Public School, Bassi Kalan, Bari Brahmana today organised a Youth Talent Search (YTS) event for the session 2026-27.

The programme was anchored by Nirmal Kour while the welcome address was followed by a welcome song by the choir group of Class 5.

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Umesh Kumar Sharma, Zonal Physical Education Officer, Purmandal and R.S Pura, was chief guest.

Sports Incharge, Mahan Singh conducted sports activity.

School's academic team, including Primary Wing Incharge, Vandana Sharma; Coordinator, Sonu Bala and teachers Meena Sharma and Badushi Devi were also present on the occasion.

Two major competitions held were 40 m Race for Class 1st and Mental Ability Test for Class 2nd. There were 4 participants from each school in both categories.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from 8 reputed schools namely Humanity Public School, S.D. Tara Puri Public High School, Alexander Memorial High School, Bhagwati Haqiquat Memorial School, Bikram Memorial Public School, J.K. Montessorie Sr. Sec. School, Playway House High Secondary School and Elite Public School.

In 40m Race, Shivansh from HPS bagged 1st position, Divansh from HPS secured 2nd position and Tejas from Bikram Memorial Public School clinched the 3rd position.

In the Mental Ability Test, Kairav from Elite Public School stood 1st, Aaranyash from Elite Public School stood 2nd and Komal from S.D. Tara Puri Public High School secured the 3rd position. The winners were felicitated amid loud applause during Prize Distribution Ceremony.

In his address, the chief guest stressed on the importance of sports and co-curricular activities for the all-round development of students.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks and the National Anthem recitation.

Principal, Gaurav Charak, in his address said that YTS was not merely a competition but a celebration of innocence, potential and dreams.

Vice Principal, Anku Charak, applauded the confidence and brilliance of the tiny tots and said that such platforms sow the seeds of self-confidence, sportsmanship and intellectual curiosity in children from a very young age.