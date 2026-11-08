Humanity, compassion, concern for poor need of hour: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 7: The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah today said for building a better and peaceful society, it is essential not only to follow religious teachings but also to promote mutual respect, humanity, compassion, brotherhood and concern for the poor. He said these values form the foundation of human dignity, respect and social harmony.

He made these remarks while addressing a function in Srinagar. Expressing serious concern over the growing social evils and undesirable practices in society, particularly the increasing trend of drug abuse, he expressed hope that every section of society would play an active role in the ongoing fight against drugs. He said collective efforts could help eradicate this menace from its roots.

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Dr Farooq Abdullah also expressed concern over the adverse impact of excessive and irresponsible use of mobile phones and social media on the younger generation. He said this trend was affecting the precious time and future of young people. He stressed the need for parents, teachers and responsible members of society to guide youngsters properly and encourage them to participate in positive activities.

Dr Farooq Abdullah said that Allah had given the party MLAs the opportunity to serve the people, which was both a great responsibility and a sacred trust. He said the primary duty of public representatives was to listen seriously to people's problems and difficulties and make every possible effort to resolve them.

Expressing deep concern over the prevailing situation in West Asia, Dr Farooq Abdullah said the lack of unity and consensus among Muslim countries was creating difficulties for ordinary citizens, while the ongoing tensions in the region were affecting people across the world.

He said the situation in the Arab world had also disrupted travel and daily life. Pilgrims travelling to and from Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah, who previously required approximately six hours for their journey, were now facing travel difficulties that could extend the journey to as long as 24 hours.

He emphasised that, in the prevailing global circumstances, promoting peace, unity, mutual understanding and the spirit of humanity was the need of the hour.