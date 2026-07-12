Humanitarian grounds can’t override gravity of murder charge: HC

*Rejects interim bail plea

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: Reiterating that humanitarian considerations cannot eclipse the larger interests of justice, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a plea seeking short-term interim bail by a murder accused, observing that temporary liberty cannot be granted where allegations are exceptionally grave and there exists a reasonable apprehension of witness intimidation.

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Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal rejected the bail application filed by Mohinder Singh, presently lodged in Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, in connection with FIR No. 57/2024 registered at Police Station R S Pura for offences under Sections 302, 341, 147 and 148 IPC read with Section 4/25 of the Arms Act.

The petitioner had sought short-term interim bail on humanitarian grounds, contending that his widowed mother was suffering from multiple abdominal stones and required immediate surgery. He submitted that both he and his younger brother were in judicial custody, leaving no male member in the family to arrange treatment or care for their mother.

However, the Union Territory opposed the plea, arguing that the accused is facing trial for a brutal murder and that several material prosecution witnesses are yet to testify. The prosecution maintained that releasing the accused even temporarily could enable him to influence or intimidate witnesses, thereby jeopardising a fair trial.

The High Court agreed with the prosecution, holding that humanitarian considerations, though important, must be weighed against the seriousness of the allegations, the stage of the trial and the larger interest of ensuring an uninfluenced criminal justice process.

Referring to the charge-sheet, the High Court noted that the prosecution alleges the accused, along with co-accused persons, had conspired to attack the deceased with sharp-edged weapons, chopped off both his hands, inflicted multiple injuries leading to his death and allegedly fled with the severed hands while threatening eyewitnesses with similar consequences if they testified against them.

Justice Nargal observed that the material collected during investigation, including witness statements, recoveries and the charge-sheet, disclosed a strong prima facie case against the petitioner. The High Court further noted that the allegations themselves indicate threats were extended to witnesses after the crime, making the prosecution's apprehension of witness intimidation neither speculative nor unfounded.

While acknowledging the petitioner's plea regarding his mother's health, the High Court found that the humanitarian ground did not justify interim release. It noted that the verification report indicated the petitioner's mother was not without family support and could be cared for by her daughter-in-law, daughter and son-in-law. The High Court also observed that the proposed surgery could be performed free of cost at a Government hospital.

The High Court also took note that the petitioner had earlier sought identical relief before the Principal Sessions Judge, Jammu, which was rejected on April 15, 2026, and that no subsequent change in circumstances had been shown to warrant a different view.

The High Court emphasised that bail jurisprudence requires balancing the liberty of an accused with the integrity of the criminal justice system and that no straight-jacket formula exists, particularly in cases involving grave offences.

Concluding that the allegations are exceptionally grave, the prosecution has established a strong prima facie case and the trial is at a crucial stage with key witnesses yet to be examined, Justice Nargal held that no case was made out for exercising discretionary jurisdiction in favour of the petitioner.