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Home / Latest News / Huma Qureshi Promotes Her Movie 'Baby Do Die Do' In Kashmir

Huma Qureshi Promotes Her Movie 'Baby Do Die Do' In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Jul 8: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi arrived in the Kashmir valley on Wednesday to promote her movie "Baby Do Die Do." Qureshi visited the Inox multiplex to engage with her fans and promote the film. The actress, who co-produced...

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Daily Excelsior
09:36 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Jul 8: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi arrived in the Kashmir valley on Wednesday to promote her movie "Baby Do Die Do."

Qureshi visited the Inox multiplex to engage with her fans and promote the film.

The actress, who co-produced the movie with her brother Saqib Saleem, expressed her gratitude to her supporters in the region.

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