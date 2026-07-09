Huma Qureshi promotes her movie ‘Baby Do Die Do’ in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 8: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi arrived in the Kashmir valley on Wednesday to promote her movie "Baby Do Die Do."

Qureshi visited the Inox multiplex to engage with her fans and promote the film.

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The actress, who co-produced the movie with her brother Saqib Saleem, expressed her gratitude to her supporters in the region.

"We just came to say thank you to Kashmir because our film is playing over here, and we are getting so much love. We wanted to come here ourselves to express our gratitude to you," Qureshi told reporters here.

The actress said she always feels welcomed in her maternal homeland of Kashmir.

"This is our maternal home, my mama is from here. Whenever we come here, Saqib and I, we both get so much love, and we had to bring our entire cast, our director, our team, here so that they also experience how much love we get from Kashmir," she said.

Qureshi added she was very excited to promote her movie in the valley.