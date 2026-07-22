Huma Qureshi inaugurates “Artificial Greens by KIYARI”

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: "Artificial Greens by KIYARI", J&K's first exclusive Artificial Plant Showroom, was inaugurated in a function held here today.

The showroom was inaugurated by renowned Bollywood actress and producer Huma Qureshi and actor Saqib Qureshi.

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KIYARI has emerged as one of Jammu & Kashmir's leading landscaping and gardening brands, offering end-to-end green solutions for homes, hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, corporate offices, educational institutions, public spaces and large-scale commercial projects.

From professional landscape design and execution to indoor and outdoor plants, premium pots, gardening essentials, fertilizers and plant care products, KIYARI provides a complete range of gardening solutions under one roof.

With the growing demand for low-maintenance, long-lasting greenery, "Artificial Greens by KIYARI" brings an extensive collection of premium-quality artificial plants, vertical gardens, decorative foliage and customized green décor solutions for residential and commercial spaces.

The brand has successfully executed projects across hotels, restaurants, banquet venues, event spaces, corporate establishments and prominent public locations, helping transform spaces with aesthetically pleasing and maintenance-free greenery.