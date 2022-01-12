Hulu renews ‘The Great’ for season three

Los Angeles, Jan 12: Hulu has announced that Elle Fanning-led critically-acclaimed series “The Great” will be returning with its third season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement of the show’s renewal was made at Disney’s Television Critics Association winter press tour session.

Created by Tony McNamara and also starring Nicholas Hoult, the period satire is about the rise of Catherine the Great (Fanning), from being an outsider to become the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history.

The first season of the series premiered on Hulu in May 2020, before being renewed for season two. It saw Catherine in her youth and married to Emperor Peter III (Hoult), focusing on the plot to kill her depraved and dangerous husband.

The second season, which debuted in November, focused on Catherine taking the throne as she struggles to bring enlightenment to the country.

“The Great” also features Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, Belinda Bromilow and Gillian Anderson.

The show hails from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. McNamara serves as executive producer alongside Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Fanning, Hoult, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spaulding, Josh Kesselman, Ron West and Matt Shakman. (PTI)