HUL Q1 net profit slips 3.2 pc to Rs 2,680 cr on exceptional items, higher tax outgo

NEW DELHI, July 28:

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Tuesday reported a 3.17 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,680 crore for the June quarter of FY27, mainly on account of exceptional items and higher taxes.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,768 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by HUL.

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HUL reported an exceptional loss of Rs 75 crore, including "restructuring expenses of Rs 115 crore" and acquisition and disposal-related costs of Rs 5 crore.

It also has exceptional profit of Rs 45 crore from disposal of surplus assets. Its tax expenses rose to Rs 952 crore in Q1FY27, from Rs 526 crore a year ago.

HUL's Profit Before Exceptional Items and Tax (PBEIT) increased 9.28 per cent to Rs 3,707 crore in the June quarter, from Rs 3,392 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Its revenue from the sale of products rose 10.26 per cent to Rs 17,149 crore in the June quarter, compared with Rs 15,552 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

This was its "highest growth in 13 quarters, with USG (Underlying Sales Growth) of 10 per cent," said HUL in its earnings statement.

Its EBITDA margin stood at 23 per cent in the June quarter, remaining within the guided range despite a volatile operating environment, the company said.

Its EBITDA increased 8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,947 crore, HUL said.

HUL's total expenses for the quarter rose 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 13,822 crore. Total income, including other income, increased 9.84 per cent to Rs 17,529 crore.

Commenting on the results, CEO and Managing Director Priya Nair said, "The underlying demand environment remained stable during the quarter. Against this backdrop, HUL delivered a turnover of Rs 17,184 crore and 10 per cent USG, driven equally by volume and price."

The performance reflects the strength of HUL brands, increasing competitiveness of its portfolio, and disciplined execution of strategic priorities, she added.

"While we continue to navigate the short-term dynamic environment, we remain focused on driving volume-led revenue growth," she said.

Sharing the segment-wise revenue, the FMCG major said in the June quarter, revenue of Home Care, which is the leading division of HUL housing power brands such as Surf Excel, Rin and Vim, rose 13.44 per cent to Rs 6,554 crore, "marking its highest growth in three years".

"Disciplined market development and consumer-centric innovations enabled our highest growth in three years and strengthened market leadership, while maintaining volume resilience," it said.

Fabric Wash accelerated its performance, delivering double-digit USG, driven by high-single-digit UVG (Underlying Volume Growth). Bars and powders sustained their step-up, while liquids further accelerated its double-digit growth trajectory. Household Care delivered double-digit USG and UVG.

HUL's Beauty & Wellbeing segment, where it operates brands as Lakme, Dove, Lux, OZiva, reported a 12.44 per cent revenue growth to Rs 4,083 crore in Q1 FY27, "driven by high-single digit UVG".

In the segment "Beauty & Wellbeing recorded 12 per cent USG, Hair Care achieved double-digit USG driven by Premium Hair Care including future-formats. Skin Care and Colour Cosmetics delivered high-single digit USG, led by double-digit growth in Premium Skin Care." it said.

Moreover, Minimalist, a D2C personal care brand which HUL acquired last year, delivered double-digit growth with sequential acceleration in momentum.

Its Personal Care segment reported revenue of Rs 2,624 crore in Q1 FY27 up 3.3 per cent. The segment "reported 4 per cent USG, led by pricing, as palm oil inflation persisted for the second consecutive year.

In the segment, "skin cleansing " posted mid-single-digit USG, led by Premium Bars delivering competitive double-digit, volume-led growth. Bodywash continued its double-digit growth momentum while improving market leadership. Oral Care reported mid-single-digit growth, with premium innovations in Closeup White Now, Pepsodent Gum Care and Sensitive Care continuing to gain traction," it said.

HUL's revenue from food rose 6.78 per cent to Rs 3,480 crore in the June quarter, led by strong performance in Lifestyle Nutrition and Coffee.

"Premium Tea reported low-single-digit UVG. Coffee delivered double-digit, volume-led growth, with RTD (ready-to-drink) and Bru Gold continuing to scale up. Lifestyle Nutrition continued its double-digit growth momentum," it said.

In Lifestyle Nutrition, Boost surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore annual turnover milestone, while Horlicks Superfoods and the RTD continued to see encouraging traction. Packaged Foods delivered high-single-digit USG, led by Unilever Foods Solutions, Mayonnaise, and International Sauces.

HUL's revenue from others, which includes exports, was up 9 per cent to Rs 600 crore in the June quarter.

Shares of HUL were trading at Rs 2071.85 apiece on the BSE during early morning trade on Tuesday, down 4.73 per cent. (PTI)