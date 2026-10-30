Hugh Jackman, William Shatner and George  Takei among those paying tribute to Patrick Stewart

LOS ANGELES, Oct 30: The death of Patrick Stewart at 86 led to a slew of tributes, including from acting colleagues and even Marvel Studios. Known for his roles as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek" and Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" films, Stewart died in Los Angeles on Wednesday after what his spokesperson described as a "brief and poignant journey" with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

"Before everything else, Patrick was defined by being born and bred in Yorkshire, the proud county in the north of England which he loved to the end. You could hear it in his accented voice and in the stern honesty with which he told you what he thought and felt. Yorkshiremen have no truck with half-truths or avoidance of big issues. He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love", Ian McKellen who co-starred with Stewart on stage and in film said.

William Shatner said "What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work." - the actor and Stewart's fellow "Star Trek" alum, in a statement.

Hugh Jackman wrote "We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days" on Instagram.

Minnie Driver said "Is this year some kind of portal to a much, much better place that all the greatest people know about and so have gently made their exits ? Dearest Patrick. Who always had the best advice, the funniest story, the patience to listen. I'm just bereft. All love to your family, and you, in my heart forever" on social media.

Cary Elwes said "My heart is seriously heavy today. We have lost the marvelous #PatrickStewart. I first met Patrick on the set of Lady Jane back in 1984 and fell in love with him immediately. Not only was amiable and kind with a great sense of humor, he was incredible to work with. His command of the screen with his sheer presence and that unmistakable voice was a sight to behold. Almost a decade later when Mel and I were discussing who should play King Richard in Men in Tights, I told him it has to be Patrick. Fortunately for us he accepted and once again shared his joy and talent with us all. My now shattered heart goes out to Sunny, his children, friends and fans, of which I will always be one. Good night, sweet Prince."

Rebecca Romijn said "I feel so grateful to have known him for the last 25 years, and to have been in his orbit â€¦ both as a fellow mutant and as a fellow member of Starfleet. He was positively delicious, hilarious, naughty, incredible sense of humor, and that booming voice of his that always spoke to the very back of the room, as every classically trained Shakespearean great needs to master, has always been an inspiration. I send my condolences to his family, and I'll miss my friend dearly. Rest in peace, Patrick."

Kevin Feige wrote "I'll never forget the first time I saw Sir Patrick Stewart on the set of the firstX-Men. After years of knowing him as the inimitable Captain Picard, I was in awe - and he turned out to be everything I had seen on screen and more: brilliant, charming, warm, generous, with a quiet strength and gravitas. Away from the cameras, he was even more remarkable, with a wonderfully sharp sense of humor.

"It was a true privilege to know him and to work with him. His legacy lives on not only in decades of extraordinary work, but in the many, many people he mentored. He will be deeply missed." - the producer and president at Marvel Studios, in a statement.

George Takei said "Fans across the world mourn the passing of a true and irreplaceable legend. As Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Patrick Stewart took the starship Enterprise to places it had never gone before. He inspired a whole next generation of star-gazers who looked longingly ahead to a brighter future for all humanity. Our hearts are heavy, indeed. Rest in the heavens, Captain." - the actor and Stewart's fellow "Star Trek" alum, on social media.

Seth MacFarlane wrote "Patrick was one of those icons who we somehow all took for granted would always be with us.

"I grew up as a fan, and was later gifted the privilege of becoming a colleague and friend, working with him for many years on American Dad!', Family Guy', and Ted'. He was that rare actor who could take any bit of dialogue and elevate it, making a good writer sound great, and a great writer sound masterful. He was also as humble as they come. I remember exchanging emails with him a number of years ago when he was beginning day 1 of a new film. He commented to me that he always walked onto a new set feeling like the biggest novice there. My stunned reaction was the same as anyone's would be. I said, Patrick, if you feel that way, the rest of us are screwed.' We have lost a legendary actor today, and for many of us, a good friend. He will be deeply missed by the entire planet." - the actor and producer, on Instagram.

Ricky Gervais said "RIP Patrick Stewart. What an actor. I still can't believe he agreed to do this scene. And he didn't even mind when I ruined every take. Legend." The actor shared a video on Instagram handle of an outtake while filming a scene from the BBC/HBO comedy series "Extras."

Marvel Studios said "All of us at Marvel Studios are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart. Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from X-Men to Logan to Avengers: Doomsday. He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman. Our hearts go out to his wife Sunny, his children, his friends, and the countless fans around the world whose lives he touched with his art." (AP)