Huge turnout at Tawi Wonderland Park as ‘Euphoria’ celebrates music, art, culture

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: Tawi Wonderland Park at Bhagwati Nagar witnessed a huge rush of visitors as Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) hosted 'Euphoria - An Evening to Celebrate Culture', bringing together music, dance and cultural performances in a vibrant three-hour programme.

The event drew a large number of families, youngsters and visitors, who gathered at the venue to enjoy live performances and experience an evening dedicated to the region's diverse cultural traditions.

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The event was attended by and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Jammu, Shridhar Patil and Jammu Municipal Corporation Commissioner and CEO, Jammu Smart City Limited, Dr Devansh Yadav, besides other senior officials, artists, performers and members of the public.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Jammu Shridhar Patil said that events like Euphoria provided an opportunity for people to come together and enjoy cultural programmes in a safe and welcoming public space.

He said such initiatives also helped strengthen community engagement and encouraged greater participation of families and youngsters in cultural and recreational activities.

Dr Devansh Yadav said that such programmes were aimed at creating engaging experiences for the people of Jammu while providing a platform for local artists and promoting the region's rich cultural heritage. He said Tawi Wonderland Park was being developed not only as a recreational destination but also as a vibrant public space for cultural, social and community activities.

The evening opened with Ganesh Vandana, followed by a series of musical and dance performances.

The programme featured performances by Dogri and Punjabi singers, along with traditional Dogri and Kashmiri dances and a lively Punjabi dance presentation.

The carefully sequenced programme alternated between singing and dance performances, keeping the audience engaged throughout the evening. The anchor introduced each segment, taking the audience through different forms of music and performing arts.

The cultural presentations highlighted the rich traditions of Jammu and Kashmir while also bringing together artistic influences from the wider region. The inclusion of Dogri and Kashmiri folk elements alongside Punjabi music and dance added variety to the celebrations.

The large turnout reflected the growing popularity of Tawi Wonderland Park as a recreational and public gathering destination in Jammu. The venue remained lively throughout the programme as visitors enjoyed the performances and spent the evening with their families and friends.

The event also provided a platform for local artists and performers to showcase their talent before a large audience, while giving residents an opportunity to experience live cultural entertainment in an open public space.