CM Omar Abdullah Welcomes Srinagar Airport Relief, Urges Freer Movement For Amarnath Pilgrims

Srinagar, Jul 4: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday welcomed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) decision to withdraw the proposed NOTAM for the full closure of Srinagar International Airport's runway for maintenance, describing the move as a huge relief.

"This Monday-Tuesday thing was hitting us very hard. Just yesterday, I spoke to some people from the tourism sector, and many of their (intending tourist) groups had started cancelling," Abdullah told reporters.

The chief minister said he had consistently taken up the issue with the Centre and his efforts had yielded results.

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"Ever since this news came out, I have been continuously making efforts. Within the Central government, I spoke with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, and even when I met the Prime Minister, I raised the issue with him. If the outcome of this is that the Monday-Tuesday schedule will remain normal for now, it is a huge relief for us," he said.

He, however, said if the airport has to be closed in October for maintenance, alternative flight operations should be arranged at Awantipora Air Force base.

Later, in a post on X, Abdullah thanked the Defence and Civil Aviation Ministers.

"Grateful to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sb & Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu for acceding to our request and suspending the airport closure order. This closure had created a lot of difficulties for regular travellers & forced tour groups/tourists to cancel planned visits," he wrote.

The chief minister also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal urging Amarnath pilgrims to spend at least 10 per cent of their travel budget on local products.

"It is a very good thing. If they do, it benefits us," he said.

Abdullah, however, said the pilgrims should be allowed to explore other places as well and not confined to the yatra alone.

"They should also get permission to step out of their vehicles and move around somewhere, otherwise, what will they spend? They have been kept confined to their vehicles like prisoners. They are not allowed to go left or right. Let them move around a little so that they can also spend their 10 per cent budget here, which will benefit our people a bit," he added.

Expressing hope that the devotees would turn up in large numbers for the Amarnath yatra, Abdullah urged them to pray for peace and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We hope that pilgrims come in large numbers, perform the darshan properly, and return from here safe and sound. Whatever arrangements could be made on behalf of the elected government, we have done those. The remaining arrangements about security, law and order, and those to be done by the Shrine Board are being looked after through the Lok Bhavan. We would only request them that when they come and pray, they should also pray for Jammu and Kashmir, and especially for brotherhood and peace here," he said.

Asked about a letter signed by 61 Indians and 55 Pakistanis, including his father Farooq Abdullah, seeking India-Pakistan dialogue and lasting peace, the chief minister urged the media not to create unnecessary controversy.

"Why do you people make so much news out of Farooq's signatures and my statements? When RSS leaders say similar things, neither any agency, nor any channel, not anyone else highlights it. When Farooq signs a letter, or I speak about it, everyone starts asking BJP leaders for a reaction," he said.

He reiterated that relations between India and pakistan should improve.

"This is the path shown by (former prime minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee -- friends can be changed, but neighbours cannot. Therefore, better ties should be built with our neighbours, if not today, then tomorrow," Abdullah said.

The chief minster also welcomed the Punjab government's decision to revoke a levy imposed on Kashmiri mutton traders.

"Imposing a 'mandi' tax was an injustice to our people. Anyway, if the issue has been resolved, then it is a very good thing. We were continuously engaged with the Punjab Government over this matter," he said. (Agencies)