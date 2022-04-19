Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered from LoC

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 19: In a major success, police today recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition near the Line of Control (LoC) in Karnah area of Kupwara.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas, said that the arms and ammunition that was being smuggled from Pakistan was recovered after they received timely information and launched an operation in the area.

The operation was launched by a police team led by SHO Police Station Karnah Mudaser Ahmad and PSI Ayush Sharma along with a local Army unit.

The searches led to the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds and five grenades. They were recovered from Hajam Mohalla, Taad Karnah.

An official said that it was a new consignment smuggled for militant activities in the Kashmir. However, timely action of police and local Army has enabled the security forces to thwart nefarious designs of the adversary of committing innocent killings at the hands of militants in the Valley. “The enemy wants to accelerate militant activities in Kashmir by sending the arms and ammunition”, he added.

The SSP said since large population lives across the fence, so there is movement near the LoC. The adversary is always trying to push in arms and ammunition to this side in the garb of that movement.

He described the recovery as a major success as these pistols are mostly used for target killings. “The enemy tries to sent these small arms and use anti-social elements to carry out the killings”, he added.

“We are investigating the case and those who are involved in the smuggling of these arms from this side would be tracked soon”, he added.

In the meantime, militants fired upon minority guard of 178 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Batagund in Heerpora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district today. However, no loss of life or injury was reported. The area was immediately cordoned off and searches were launched against the militants responsible for the attack.

Militants this evening hurdled a grenade at Police Station Budgam but no casualty was reported.

An official said that the militant lobbed the grenade at Police Station around 21.15 hours. The device exploded outside the gate. However, alert sentry fired upon the militant but he managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness.

He said the area has been cordoned off and searches have been carried to nab the attackers. A case has been registered and further investigations taken up.