H&UDD orders adjustment of 7 AEEs of civil wing

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: The Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the adjustment of seven Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) of the civil wing in different departments and organisations in the interest of the administration.

Earlier, the services of these engineers were placed at the disposal of the H&UDD by the Public Works Department in May this year.

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As per the order, Muneeb Ul Haq and Imran Ali Matoo have been posted in Srinagar Development Authority, while Avinash Gupta and Pawan Sharma have been posted in J&K UEED, Jammu.

Similarly, Syed Asif Hussain, Rayees Ahmad Hazar, and Noor ud Din have been posted in J&K UEED, Srinagar.