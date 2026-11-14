HSM organises lecture on ‘Conservation of Duggar Heritage’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: Hindi Sahitya Mandal (HSM) in joint collaboration with the Mehta family, organized a lecture on ‘Conservation of Duggar Heritage’, here today.

On the occasion, noted scholar Kripal Singh Dev was honoured with the ‘6th Ramesh Mehta Memorial Award 2026’ in memory of Late Ramesh Mehta. The event also featured the ‘First Ramesh Mehta Memorial Lecture 2026’.

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After receiving the award, keynote speaker Kripal Singh Dev shared his acceptance remarks and delivered an insightful memorial lecture on the topic “Constituents of Tangible & Intangible Heritage of Duggar - Challenges in Conservation & Creating Awareness.”

The special guest of the function and former Director General of Police, Sheshpal Vaid in his address said, “Late Ramesh Mehta will always be remembered for the direction given by him to literature and society. He thanked the Mehta family and Hindi Sahitya Mandal for conducting the award.”

Presiding over the function, INTACH Convenor Arvind Kotwal said, “Heritage conservation is not solely the responsibility of institutions, but the duty of every citizen. This initiative by Hindi Sahitya Mandal and the Mehta family will infuse new energy into our cultural and literary landscape.”

The proceedings and arrangements for the programme were efficiently conducted and made jointly by general secretary Manto Dutta Sharma, Literary secretary Uma Sharma and deputy general secretary Rakesh Abrol.

The dignitaries presented a citation, a memento, a robe of honour and Rs 11000 in cash as part of the award to Kripal Singh Dev.

The awardee was selected by a jury comprising Prof. Kiran Bakshi, Dr. Chanchal Dogra, and Dr. Lalit Magotra, while the award was sponsored by the Mehta family.

Vice-president Sunil Sharma delivered the formal vote of thanks.

Brij Mehta, Pavitra Mehta and Mukul Mehta and family members of Kripal Singh Dev were also present during the event.