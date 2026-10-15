HSBC commits Rs 200 cr  for financial literacy in India

MUMBAI, Oct 15: Foreign lender HSBC on Thursday committed Rs 200 crore for furthering financial literacy in the country.

The lender, which operates 34 branches across 22 Indian cities, will be deploying the money over the next four years as part of philanthropy efforts, according to a statement.

"The programme will build the knowledge, confidence and practical skills people need to use formal and digital financial services safely, make informed decisions, protect themselves from fraud and strengthen their livelihoods and financial resilience," the statement said.

The bank is partnering with non-profit, academic and research partners for implementing the programme nationwide, it said.

Women, youth, migrant workers, persons with disabilities, low-income households and first-time users of formal financial services will be a focus area for the programme, it said.

An advisory group of eminent professionals and sector experts will provide independent guidance, helping translate the programme's ambition into practical, scalable and measurable outcomes, the statement said.

India has 60 crore basic bank accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, of which 33 crore are held by women, it said.

"... Access alone is not enough, and the next phase must enable people to use financial services regularly, safely and confidently," the statement added.

The programme was inaugurated by Pam Kaur, Group Chief Financial Officer, HSBC Holding plc, with Jo Miyake, Head-Banking, Asia and the Middle East, HSBC, Julian Wentzel, Group Chief Sustainability Officer, HSBC, Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India, and Aloka Majumdar, MD, Head of Sustainability, HSBC India.

Majumdar said first-time users of digital financial services can be particularly vulnerable to phishing, identity theft and other forms of fraud which can cause financial loss and weaken trust in formal services.

"As digital payments expand, and new technologies transform financial services, financial literacy and protection against fraud become essential to sustaining trust," Dave said. (PTI)