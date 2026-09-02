HS asks SSB to engage population

NEW DELHI, Sept 1:

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Tuesday said the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards unfenced Indian borders with Nepal and Bhutan, should revert to its "original role" of engaging local population to generate goodwill for India and strengthen the intelligence network in these areas as part of the new "quadrangular" frontier security plan.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Advertisement

Speaking during an investiture ceremony of the force, he said the SSB's job was "unique" because it guards international fronts with two countries with whom India has friendly relations.

The SSB was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression under the Cabinet Secretariat and it was transferred to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2001 and was subsequently tasked with guarding the 1,751 km India-Nepal front that year and the 699 km India-Bhutan border in 2004.

"When the SSB was conceptualised in the 1961-62 time period, its main aim was to generate goodwill for India, engage with the locals to prepare a strong intelligence network at these borders and help the Armed forces deployed in these areas through these activities.

"Slowly, we saw this focus reduce, and the SSB's role as an armed force increase," Mohan said.

At the MHA, he said, we believe the SSB should take steps to return to its original role - for which it was conceptualised - while maintaining its current mandate.

"The SSB should strengthen these capabilities, and I can assure you that the MHA will always be available for any help it needs," Mohan said.

The home secretary said these measures were important keeping in mind the MHA's and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's plan to establish a "quadrangular" system of border security for India in the near future.

He said border guarding forces like the SSB were the first pillar of this new security concept followed by state government authorities stationed at these remote locations.

The third pillar is law enforcement agencies, such as the Income Tax Department and anti-narcotics departments, which check illicit funds, fake Indian currency and drugs. The fourth pillar is the local population, he said.

"This is the first time in independent India that such an important plan for border security has been conceptualised...we will see strengthened security in the next few months and years," the home secretary added.

He praised the SSB for effectively securing these two borders, which lack a "physical barrier" or fence. India has fenced borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He said the SSB has used technology tools like facial recognition cameras, CCTVs and radars to monitor movement on the Nepal and Bhutan borders. Its "sharp eye" has led to identifying and apprehending miscreants who could have caused trouble in the country, in addition to human traffickers, arms and drug smugglers, and operators of fake Indian currency notes.

During the event, Mohan awarded 18 force personnel with medals for gallantry and distinguished service. He also read out the message of Shah who was supposed to be the chief guest of the event.

Mohan said Shah communicated condolences for those killed in the recent Nepal floods and also praised the SSB for undertaking a "commendable" job on the Indian side during this disaster.

The Home Minister, he said, appreciates that the SSB secures these friendly borders while "balancing" security and service for the common people.

SSB Director General (DG) Sanjay Singhal said the force faces the "unique challenge" of guarding the friendly borders as the Nepal front sees daily movement of over 3.25 lakh people and 46,000 vehicles while the Bhutan border sees daily movement of over 50,000 people and 8,000 vehicles. (PTI)