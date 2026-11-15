HREF announces 300 new scholarships for 2026-27

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 14: Harbans Roshan Bhalla Educational Foundation (HREF) has announced 300 additional scholarships for the academic session 2026-27 to support financially disadvantaged children studying in Government schools across Jammu region.

The foundation will organize a 12-day scholarship selection drive from November 16 to 28, excluding November 24, at Bee Enn General Hospital Complex, Talab Tillo Road, Jammu. The selection process will be conducted daily from 9:30 am to 11 am.

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Students studying in Classes 1 to 3 in Government schools and belonging to financially challenged families are eligible to apply. They must visit the venue along with at least one parent or legal guardian.

The initiative aims to promote education among underprivileged children, with special focus on girls from rural areas. Selected students will receive continuous scholarships and educational assistance until graduation.

Established in 1997, HREF currently supports 750 students through its scholarship programmes. With the addition of 300 beneficiaries this year, the foundation intends to extend educational assistance to more deserving children and help them pursue higher education.