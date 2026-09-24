HRAK, PHDCCI express concern over menace of touts at Rly Station Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 23: A joint meeting of Hotel & Restaurant Association Katra (HRAK) and PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu Region (PHDCCI) was held here today wherein serious concern was expressed over the alleged ransacking of Katra Railway Station by touts, anti social elements and druggists, causing serious problems to the pilgrims and adversely affecting the image of holy town Katra.

The associations stated that complaints regarding such activities have regularly been brought to the notice of the General Railway Police, Katra, but no effective action has been taken against them till date.

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Rakesh Wazir, President HRAK & Chairman PHDCCI showed strong resentment against the alleged unchecked activities of these elements, who besides doing all illegal activities at the Railway Station fleece pilgrims on false promises, taking them to different places and subsequently misbehaving with them. He lamented that Katra Railway Station is becoming the hub of such anti social elements, which is causing serious concern among the tourism and hospitality fraternity. He said it was surprising that these elements have now dared to attack Police personnel on duty as per viral videos, which is a matter of shame for the concerned.

Shyam Lal Kesar, Chairman HRAK, while speaking on the occasion, said that under the Tourism Trade Act, Tourism Department is the only competent authority to issue licences/identity cards to tourist guides in J&K and no person other than those cards is authorised to guide even to the pilgrims. "It is surprising for all of us that how these touts in that large number are allowed at the Railway Station Katra premises," he added.

Virender Kesar HRAK Sr Vice President & head PHDCCI Katra, said that if the Police personnel can beaten by goons and anti social elements what would be the position of an ordinary person. He urged Lieutenant Governor, Director General of Police and top authorities to immediately intervene in the matter and take effective steps to curb this menace. He cautioned that if the situation is not addressed promptly, it will lead to a major law-and-order problem and will adversely affect the pilgrimage and tourism as a whole in J&K.

The meeting, among others, was attended by Vivek Sharma, Ramneek Nawada, Sudershan Sharma, Kuldeep Kesar, Vikas Gupta and Amit Rahi.