HR Conclave 9.0 concludes at IIM Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: The Indian Institute of Management Jammu today concluded the second day and valedictory ceremony of HR Conclave 9.0, its flagship annual Human Resources conclave.

Centered on the theme, “The People Advantage: Navigating the Intersection of AI, Innovation & Workplace Culture,” the conclave brought together eminent industry leaders, HR professionals, academicians, alumni, and future managers to deliberate on emerging trends shaping the future of work across diverse sectors of the economy.

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The valedictory ceremony was presided over by Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu. Inviting industry leaders to engage more closely with the Institute through mentorship, campus interactions, and future initiatives such as the CEO and GCC Conclaves, he encouraged organizations to create greater opportunities for students.

Prof Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty & Research, IIM Jammu, emphasized the importance of strengthening industry-academia collaboration through knowledge exchange, collaborative research, internships, live projects, and practitioner-led learning.

Prof Nitin Upadhyay, Dean Academics, IIM Jammu, highlighted that initiatives such as HR Conclave provide an invaluable platform for bridging classroom learning with contemporary industry practices.

Dr Mahesh Gadekar, Chairperson, Placement, IIM Jammu, presented the comprehensive report of HR Conclave 9.0, highlighting the key deliberations, industry participation, and significant outcomes of the two-day conclave. Vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Atanu Dutta, Placement Officer

The first panel discussion on the second day of HR Conclave 9.0, the IIM Jammu hosted the fourth panel discussion on “From Farm to Shelf: Restructuring Supply Chain Agility for the Omni-Channel Consumer Market.”

The fifth panel discussion was themed, “The GCC Paradigm Shift: Elevating Indian Capability Centers to Global Strategic Drivers,” while the sixth panel discussion was on “Industry 4.0 and Resilient Supply Chains: Human-Machine Integration in Core Economic Pillars”.

Throughout the second day, the panel discussions witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, who actively engaged with the distinguished speakers through interactive discussions and networking opportunities.