HPS organises career counselling session

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 13: Humanity Public School, Bassi Kalan, Samba, organised a career counselling session for students of Classes 11 and 12 to familiarise them with higher education opportunities and career options after Class 12.

More than 14 universities and institutions from across the country participated in the programme, including Chandigarh University, Lovely Professional University, Graphic Era University, Parul University, Bennett University and NIILM University.

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The representatives interacted with students and provided guidance on courses, admission procedures, entrance examinations, eligibility criteria, scholarships and financial assistance. They also discussed career opportunities in engineering, law, pharmacy, management, hotel management, mass communication, agriculture and other emerging fields.

Principal Gaurav Charak, Vice-Principal Anku Charak and other school officials inaugurated the session. Addressing the students, Charak advised them to choose careers according to their interests, aptitude and abilities rather than follow the crowd.