HP SHIVA project: 2,600 hectares prepared for plantation, 3,000-hectare target by March 2027

SHIMLA, August 29 : Himachal Pradesh Horticulture, Revenue and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday reviewed the progress of plantation and field preparation works under the HP SHIVA project and directed officials to complete the targets within the stipulated timelines.

Chairing a review meeting here, the Minister took stock of the works being carried out under the project, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and being implemented in seven districts of Himachal Pradesh.

The Minister reviewed compliance with the action points and directions issued during the previous review meeting, besides assessing progress against the prescribed timelines.

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Officials informed the meeting that Mandi district had completed plantation over approximately 993 hectares, recording the highest progress among the seven districts covered under the project.

Negi directed officials to expedite the remaining works and ensure that the stipulated targets were achieved within the fixed timelines. A target of plantation over more than 3,000 hectares has been set under the project by March 2027, while approximately 2,600 hectares of land has so far been prepared for plantation, officials said.

The Minister also reviewed plantation activities being undertaken during the current planting season.

It was informed that approximately nine lakh plants had been planted under the project during the past three years.

Negi directed field officials to ensure that only plants conforming to the prescribed technical specifications were planted in the designated clusters.

He also instructed nursery operators empanelled under the project to strictly adhere to the prescribed standards and quality requirements to ensure the quality of plantation material.

Officials further informed that a target has been set to plant approximately six lakh plants by September 2026 during the ongoing planting season.

The Minister stressed the need for strict on-ground monitoring of plantation activities and related infrastructure works, besides ensuring adherence to technical specifications and timely completion of all project components.

He said close monitoring and effective implementation would be essential for achieving the targets within the stipulated timelines.

The HP SHIVA project is aimed at strengthening horticulture development in the state through plantation and related infrastructure interventions and is being implemented across seven districts with Asian Development Bank (ADB) assistance.

(UNI_)