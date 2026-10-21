HP Guv Kavinder releases books on Dogri theatre

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 20: The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta today released three books on Dogri theatre authored, adapted and translated by noted theatre director and playwright Dr Sudhir Mahajan.

The three books-Trai Dogri Natak, Char Bal Natak and a collection of translated and adapted plays-bring together nine plays covering a wide range of social, historical, philosophical and contemporary themes.

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Four of the plays have been specifically written for children, drawing upon inspiring narratives centred on Nachiketa, Prahlad, Dhruv and Sacha Gian.

Describing the publications as a valuable contribution to the preservation and promotion of Dogri language and the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, the Governor appreciated Dr Mahajan's efforts to enrich Dogri dramatic literature and emphasised that regional languages are an integral part of India's civilisational and cultural diversity.

He said literature and theatre have a unique role in keeping languages vibrant by connecting younger generations with their cultural roots while also addressing contemporary social concerns.

Kavinder Gupta observed that theatre, with its ability to communicate directly with society, can serve as an effective medium for imparting values, encouraging critical thinking and nurturing creativity among children and young people.

He stressed the need for continued efforts to create quality literary and theatrical content in regional languages and to provide greater opportunities for young writers, artists and theatre practitioners.

The Governor said that preservation of linguistic and cultural heritage is not merely about safeguarding the past but also about strengthening the cultural foundation for the future.

The books include plays such as Bhookh, Aag Ai, Anne Da Hathi, Mai Bhagat Singh, Maan Changa Kathothi Ch Ganga and Nama Tantra, besides the four children's plays.

The collection is expected to provide useful literary material for theatre groups, educational institutions, students and researchers, besides encouraging greater engagement with Dogri theatre.

Among others who attended the function included former Minister for Culture and BJP vice-president, Jammu and Kashmir, Priya Sethi; Padma Shri Mohan Singh; Padma Shri Dr Jitendra Udhampuri; and other distinguished personalities from the fields of literature, culture and education.