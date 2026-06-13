HP Guv Kavinder Gupta interacts with delegation of J&K students studying at HPU

Excelsior Correspondent

SHIMLA, June 12: The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta today interacted a delegation of students from Jammu & Kashmir, who are currently pursuing their higher education at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla.

During the meeting, the students expressed keen interest in learning about the Governor's long public life.

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The Governor shared his political journey spanning decades, from grassroots work in Jammu & Kashmir to holding constitutional office, and spoke about the values of perseverance, integrity and public service that have guided him through his career.

He encouraged the students to draw lessons not from success alone, but from the struggles and setbacks that shape a person's character.

Addressing the students, the Governor made a strong appeal to remain undistracted and fully committed to their academic pursuits.

"You are far from home, investing your best years in education. That is a privilege and a responsibility. Do not let anything come in the way of your goals," he said.

The Governor expressed serious concern over the growing menace of drugs among young people and urged the students to be vigilant, both for themselves and for their peers.

He said that substance abuse is one of the gravest threats facing today's youth and that no ambition, no future can be built under its shadow.

"If you see a friend slipping, do not look away. That is the truest test of friendship," he added.

Governor Gupta also emphasised the importance of staying connected to one's roots.

He urged the students, far from home in a new State, to take pride in the language, traditions and cultural identity of Jammu & Kashmir, and to actively work towards its preservation.

"Languages carry the memory of a people. When a language fades, a way of seeing the world is lost forever," he observed.

The Governor hoped that young people from J&K studying in Himachal Pradesh are building bridges of friendship and understanding between the two regions.