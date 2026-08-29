HP Governor pays obeisance at Tirupati Balaji Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta, today paid obeisance at the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, popularly known as Tirupati Balaji Temple, at Jammu.

He also participated in the special Abhishek ceremony of Lord Venkateswara and offered prayers for peace, prosperity and the welfare of the nation.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Governor expressed happiness over the presence of the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Jammu and described it as a significant addition to the region's spiritual and cultural landscape. He said the temple provides devotees in Jammu and neighbouring areas an opportunity to experience the sacred traditions associated with Lord Venkateswara and strengthens the cultural connect between different parts of the country.

The Governor emphasised the immense potential of Jammu region and Himachal Pradesh to develop an integrated spiritual tourism circuit, given the rich legacy of temples, shrines and pilgrimage destinations across the two regions. He said improved connectivity and coordinated promotion of these sacred destinations could provide devotees with a more enriching pilgrimage experience while highlighting the shared spiritual and cultural heritage of Jammu and Himachal Pradesh.

Such an integrated approach, he said, could give further impetus to pilgrimage and spiritual tourism, besides creating employment and economic opportunities for local communities. He emphasised that the development of spiritual tourism should go hand in hand with preservation of the sanctity, heritage and cultural character of these revered places.

During the Abhishek ceremony, the Governor expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the devastating floods in Nepal. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed to Lord Venkateswara for peace and strength for those who have lost their loved ones, as well as for the recovery and well-being of all those affected by the tragedy.

Senior BJP leader and former Corporator Lucky Puri, social activist Raju Jandyal and Temple Inspector Sai Krishna were also present on the occasion.