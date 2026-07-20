HP Governor pays obeisance at Salasar Balaji Dham

Excelsior Correspondent

JAIPUR, July 19: The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta, today paid obeisance at the ancient Shri Salasar Balaji Dham in Churu district of Rajasthan.

He prayed for the continued success of the initiatives being undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rejuvenation and redevelopment of Shakti Peeths across the country.

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Gupta observed that these sacred shrines are enduring symbols of India's rich spiritual heritage, cultural identity and civilisational ethos.

He prayed that the ongoing efforts to restore and enhance these historic places of worship would strengthen the nation's spiritual legacy, promote religious tourism and enable future generations to remain connected with India's timeless traditions and values.

The Governor further offered prayers for the Prime Minister's good health, long life and continued visionary leadership in guiding the nation towards greater progress and prosperity.

Earlier, Kavinder Gupta visited the revered Shakambhari Devi Temple in Sikar district, Rajasthan, where he paid obeisance and sought the blessings of Goddess Shakambhari for the peace, harmony and prosperity of the nation.

Subsequently, the Governor also visited Pardeshwar Mahadev Dham in Jaipur, where he offered prayers to Lord Shiva, praying for national peace, prosperity, public welfare and the happiness and well-being of all.

During his visits to these revered shrines, the Governor prayed for unity, social harmony and the continued progress of the country, reaffirming the timeless spiritual values that bind the nation together.