HP Governor participates in Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti celebrations

Excelsior Correspondent

SOLAN, Oct 11: Governor Kavinder Gupta today called upon society to follow the ideals of Maharaja Agrasen by linking economic prosperity with social service, compassion and collective responsibility.

Addressing the Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti celebrations organised by the Agarwal Sabha, Kavinder Gupta said, “The true strength of society lies not merely in economic prosperity but also in social sensitivity, mutual cooperation and a commitment to public welfare.”

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Highlighting the principle of “Ek Eent, Ek Rupaya” associated with Maharaja Agrasen, he said, “It symbolised the spirit of collective contribution, with every individual helping others according to their capacity. This principle remains relevant today, whether through supporting the education of needy students, assisting the poor with medical treatment, creating skill-development and employment opportunities for youth, or extending support to disadvantaged families.”

The Governor appreciated the Agarwal Sabha, Solan, for its nearly 80 years of contribution to educational, social, religious and community activities.

He also appreciated its efforts to promote social harmony by bringing people from different communities onto a common platform and said, “The real strength of a community is reflected in its contribution to the welfare of society as a whole.”

He also called upon the Agarwal Sabha to expand its activities in education, healthcare, skill development, youth guidance, women’s empowerment and assistance to needy sections of society.

Earlier, the Governor paid floral tribute to the statue of Maharaja Agrasen installed in the main market of Solan and also honoured individuals for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

Former Minister Dr. Rajeev Bindal welcomed the Governor and appreciated the contributions of the Agarwal community towards social welfare.

Dinesh Garg, president, Agarwal Sabha, Solan honoured the Governor and apprised him of the various social activities undertaken by the Sabha.

Superintendent of Police, Solan, T Sai Dattatrey, office-bearers of the Agarwal Sabha and other prominent persons were also present on the occasion

Satish Bansal, vice-president proposed the vote of thanks.