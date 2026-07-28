HP Governor participates in 4-day Vedic Yajna-Anushthan at Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 27: Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta, today participated in the inaugural session of the four-day Vedic Yajna-Anushthan organised at Bhagwati Nagar, Kathua, under the divine guidance of Yogacharya Pujya Swami Ram Swarup Ji Maharaj of Yol, Kangra.

The spiritual event has been organised by MLA Jasrota, Rajiv Jasrotia, with the objective of promoting Vedic traditions, spiritual consciousness and the enduring values of Sanatan Dharma.

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The Governor offered Aahutis in the sacred Yajna and prayed for peace, harmony, prosperity and the well-being of humanity. Swami Ram Swarup Ji Maharaj delivered an enlightening spiritual discourse, highlighting the eternal relevance of the Vedas and emphasising that Vedic Yajnas serve as a medium for spiritual purification, environmental harmony and the welfare of mankind.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that there is a pressing need to connect the younger generation with the timeless values and ideals of Sanatan Dharma. He observed that India’s ancient scriptures and spiritual traditions provide invaluable guidance for leading a life of discipline, righteousness, compassion and selfless service. He called upon parents, teachers and society to inspire the youth to understand and preserve the country’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

The Governor said that saints and spiritual leaders have, through the ages, played a pivotal role in preserving India’s spiritual legacy and nurturing moral values in society. Appreciating the invaluable contribution of Yogacharya Swami Ram Swarup Ji Maharaj, he said that his efforts in disseminating the timeless wisdom of the Vedas and promoting spiritual awakening are inspiring people to embrace a life guided by truth, virtue and devotion.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Jasrotia said that the Vedic Yajna-Anushthan is a humble endeavour to preserve and propagate the ideals of Sanatan Dharma and India’s ancient Vedic traditions. He expressed gratitude to the Governor for gracing the occasion and to Yogacharya Swami Ram Swarup Ji Maharaj for his continued spiritual guidance and blessings.

A large number of devotees from Kathua and adjoining areas participated in the inaugural ceremony with great devotion.