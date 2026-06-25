HP Governor Kavinder takes part in Sindhu Kumbh in Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 24: The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta, today took part in the Pratham Sindhu Kumbh organised by the Sindhu Darshan Yatra Samiti at the sacred Sindhu Ghat in Leh. The historic gathering, held on the banks of the revered Indus, drew pilgrims and visitors in large numbers from across the country.

On the occasion, the Governor performed the Pooja of the holy Sindhu river with traditional rituals, offering prayers for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the nation and its people. The sacred ceremony, conducted amid Vedic chanting, lent the gathering a deeply spiritual and devotional atmosphere.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, the Governor expressed deep joy at the enthusiastic presence of devotees and yatris who had travelled from various states of India to be part of the occasion. He described the grand event as a living symbol of India's cultural unity, spiritual consciousness and national integrity, embodying the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Kavinder Gupta observed that the holy Sindhu River has been a witness to India's ancient civilisation, glorious heritage and unbroken cultural continuity. He prayed that this divine congregation would further strengthen the sense of harmony, patriotism and cultural pride within society, and inspire the younger generation to remain connected to the nation's roots.

Recalling his earlier tenure as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, the Governor spoke warmly of his association with the region, its people and its profound spiritual landscape. He noted that events such as the Sindhu Kumbh play a vital role in connecting citizens from every corner of the country with the cultural and civilisational ethos of Ladakh, reinforcing the bonds of national unity.

The Governor lauded the role of Sindhu Darshan Yatra Samiti members for the successful conduct of the inaugural Sindhu Kumbh, and expressed confidence that the event would emerge as a significant platform for celebrating India's shared heritage in the years to come.

The programme witnessed cultural presentations, prayers and the participation of saints, dignitaries and citizens from diverse backgrounds.

Prominent among those present included Vasudev Devnani, Speaker, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly; Indresh Kumar, Chief Patron of the Sindhu Darshan Yatra Samiti; Ram Prasad Paul, Deputy Speaker, Tripura Legislative Assembly; Swami Yatindranand Giri; Vikram Randhawa, MLA from Jammu; and members of the Sindhu Darshan Yatra Samiti.