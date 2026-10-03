HP Governor Kavinder inaugurates natural therapy centre at Solan

Excelsior Correspondent

SOLAN, Oct 2: Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta today inaugurated a natural therapy centre run by Vidya Bharati Himachal at Madhav Srishti Bahu-Aayaami Shikshan Sansthan at Gan Ki Ser village in Solan district.

Speaking at the inaugural function, held on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Gupta recalled the Mahatma's ideals of truth, non-violence, cleanliness, self-reliance and service to the last person.

Advertisement

Referring to Gandhi's association with Himachal Pradesh, the Governor appreciated author Vinod Bhardwaj for researching and documenting important historical aspects of the Mahatma's visits to the state.

He also honoured Bhardwaj for his contribution through his book "Gandhi in Shimla".

Gupta said 178 Saraswati Vidya Mandirs were being run in Himachal Pradesh by Himachal Shiksha Samiti under the guidance of Vidya Bharati, providing education along with moral values and the spirit of national service.

Appreciating Madhav Srishti Parisar for bringing education, health, yoga, cow conservation, medicinal plants and skill development together, he said the Madhav Gaushala was contributing to the conservation of indigenous cattle breeds.

He also highlighted the importance of yoga, pranayama and meditation in maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle, particularly amid the pressures of modern life.

The Governor urged the youth to make yoga and sports an integral part of their lives along with education, saying a healthy body, healthy mind and strong character were the foundations of a strong society.

He said the new centre would strengthen the service-oriented activities of Madhav Srishti Parisar and stressed that such initiatives should ultimately benefit the local community.

Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Mahamantri Desh Raj, Yoga Bharati Himachal Pradesh founder Srinivas Murthy and Himachal Shiksha Samiti president Mohan Keshta also spoke on the occasion.

Former Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal, Solan Municipal Corporation Mayor Sushma Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Solan Manmohan Sharma and SP T Sai Dattatreya were among those present.