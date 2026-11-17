Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta today inaugurated FirstCry Intellitots Preschool and Daycare in Jammu.

The Governor was accompanied by the Lady Governor Bindu Gupta.

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Speaking on the occasion, Kavinder Gupta congratulated the management of the school for establishing the preschool and daycare facility and extended his best wishes for the success of the institution.

He expressed hope that the institution would provide a nurturing environment for young children while promoting their intellectual, emotional, social and moral development.

Highlighting the significance of early childhood education, Kavinder said that the formative years play a crucial role in shaping a child's personality, character and future.

He observed that investment in quality education during childhood is an investment in the nation's future.

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special emphasis has been laid on early childhood care and education to build a strong foundation for lifelong learning.

"The policy reflects the vision of creating an education system that nurtures creativity, curiosity, innovation and holistic development among children," he added.

Appreciating the growing importance of preschool and daycare facilities, Kavinder Gupta observed that such institutions also provide valuable support to working parents, particularly working mothers, by ensuring a safe, caring and stimulating environment for their children.

He expressed confidence that the school would contribute meaningfully towards strengthening early childhood education in Jammu and nurturing confident, responsible and capable future citizens.

The Governor also conveyed his best wishes to the management, teachers, parents and children associated with the institution.