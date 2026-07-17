How Weather and Climate Affect Crop Growth and Farming Success

Quick Facts:

The climate impact on farming is direct. Rainfall, temperature, and season length affect crop growth from sowing to harvest.

Different crops need different weather conditions. Gehun, dhan, sarso, and makka all grow best in different climates.

Uneven rainfall or sudden heat can reduce yield, delay sowing, or increase disease pressure.

Matching your crop to your local weather conditions lowers farming risk.

Simple planning using weather forecasts can help protect both fasal and income.

Does Your Zameen’s Climate Decide Your Income?

The weather and climate of your area decide what crop can grow well, how healthy it stays, and what yield you may get at harvest. If rainfall comes late, temperatures rise too early, or winter stays shorter than usual, your fasal can suffer.

This is where the climate impact on farming becomes important. A kisaan who understands local weather farming effects can make better sowing decisions and reduce risk before mandi prices even come into the picture.

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How Temperature Affects Crop Growth

Every crop grows best within a certain temperature range. If temperatures stay within that range, the plant grows normally. If temperatures go too high or too low, growth slows and yields can fall.

Here is how common crops respond:

Fasal Ideal Temperature Main Risk Gehun 10°C to 25°C Heat during grain filling can reduce yield Dhan 22°C to 32°C Extreme heat or cold during flowering can affect grain formation Sarso 15°C to 25°C Sudden heat during flowering reduces seed quality Makka 20°C to 30°C Dry heat during flowering can damage the crop Chana 15°C to 25°C Frost or late heat can reduce pod setting

"For sarso growers, tracking sarso ka bhav regularly alongside weather updates can help you time your harvest and sale better."

In north India, many gehun farmers now face early heat in February and March. This shortens the grain-filling period and can affect production.

Even small temperature changes at important growth stages can affect your final yield.

How Rainfall Affects Farming in India

In India, rainfall often decides when crops are sown and how well they grow.

For example:

If the monsoon arrives late, sowing can get delayed.

If too much rain falls in a short time, waterlogging can damage roots.

If there is a long dry spell after sowing, seeds may not germinate properly.

More than half of India’s farmland still depends on rainfall. That means many kisaans rely heavily on monsoon performance.

Some examples:

Dhan needs regular water during early growth.

Chana does not handle excess moisture well.

Cotton can suffer if heavy rain falls after germination.

This is why tracking rainfall before sowing is important.

Why Seasonal Climate Agriculture Matters

Indian farming mainly works around two crop seasons.

Kharif Season (June to October)

Kharif crops are sown during the monsoon.

They usually need:

Warm weather

Good rainfall

High soil moisture

Main kharif crops:

Dhan

Makka

Soyabean

Cotton

Arhar

Moong

Guar

Rabi Season (October to March)

Rabi crops grow in winter.

They usually need:

Cooler temperatures

Less rainfall

Good irrigation support

Main rabi crops:

Gehun

Sarso

Chana

Jou

Lahsun

Dhaniya

A crop that suits your local weather will usually perform better than one that does not.

Infographic Content - Which Fasal Fits Your Climate?

Gehun: Cool winters, low rainfall, rabi crop

Cool winters, low rainfall, rabi crop Dhan: Warm weather, heavy rainfall, kharif crop

Warm weather, heavy rainfall, kharif crop Sarso: Mild winters, low moisture

Mild winters, low moisture Guar: Dry and low-rainfall regions

Dry and low-rainfall regions Soyabean: Medium to high rainfall areas

How to Match Crop Choice to Your Local Climate

Before sowing, every kisaan should check these three things:

1. Rainfall Pattern

Ask:

Does your area get heavy rain?

Medium rain?

Low rain?

Example:

Low rainfall for guar, bajra

Medium rainfall for sarso, chana

High rainfall for dhan

2. Winter Strength

Does your area get a strong cold or a mild winter?

Cool winters help:

Gehun

Sarso

Chana

Warm winters may affect these crops.

3. Water Availability

Do you depend on:

Rainfall?

Canal?

Tubewell?

If water is uncertain, choose drought-tolerant varieties.

Simple Agriculture Climate Planning Tips for Farmers

Good agriculture climate planning does not need a big investment.

Simple steps:

Check IMD Weather Forecasts

Before sowing, check the district weather.

This helps plan:

Sowing

Irrigation

Spraying

Use Suitable Crop Varieties

Choose varieties suited for your area. Many heat-tolerant and drought-tolerant options are now available.

Stagger Sowing

Do not sow everything in one day. This reduces risk if the weather changes suddenly.

Improve Soil Health

Organic matter improves water holding. This helps in both dry and wet conditions.

Avoid Single Crop Dependency

Growing more than one crop reduces income risk. If one crop suffers, the other may support you.

Final Thoughts

Weather cannot be controlled, but farming decisions can.

Understanding the climate impact on farming helps kisaans choose better crops, better sowing dates, and better varieties for their zameen.

A good crop matched to the right weather often performs better than a high-yield variety planted in the wrong conditions.

Before your next sowing season, keep checking KhetiKisaan for weather updates, crop guides, and mandi bhav so you can make better decisions in the field.

FAQs

1. Which crop is best for low rainfall areas in India?

Crops like guar, bajra, and moth bean are better for low-rainfall areas. They can survive with less water and are commonly grown in dry regions like western Rajasthan.

2. How does heat affect gehun production?

High temperatures during grain filling can shorten the growth period and reduce grain weight. This often lowers final yield.

3. Can too much rain damage crops?

Yes. Too much rain can cause waterlogging, root rot and fungal diseases. Crops like chana and cotton can be badly affected.

4. Why is monsoon timing important for kharif crops?

Kharif crops depend on timely rain for sowing and early growth. A delayed monsoon can delay planting and affect yield.

5. Where can farmers check weather updates before sowing?

Farmers can check weather forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), local Krishi Vigyan Kendra centres, and state agriculture departments.