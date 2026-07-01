How UNext Manipal Academy of BFSI’s Job-Assured Programs Tackle Young Graduates’ Employability Challenges

Bangalore : In today's competitive job market, graduates often find themselves at a crossroads when asked to materialise knowledge into actions. Academic qualifications, indubitably, provide theoretical insights but cannot equip students with the practical work-ready skills required for the vast Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector. Employers often observe that graduates, despite being academically qualified, lack practical work experience and skills that make them employable.

UNext Manipal Academy of BFSI (MABFSI) is eradicating this problem from the face of the industry.. With a legacy of more than 17 years, 2,00,000 professionals trained and partnerships with more than 50 leading banks, insurance companies, NBFCs and fintech organisations, MABFSI is today the most preferred online bankers training institute for people wanting to become job-ready BFSI professionals in India.

Through their job-assured programs that have been co-created by ex-BFSI professionals, the workforce development and professional education training institute empowers graduates with the essential skills, practical work experience and confidence to walk into BFSI jobs with immediate impact.

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Closing the Employability Gap

The BFSI industry is one of the quickest growing sectors in India, offering a wide variety of career opportunities — ranging from branch operations to frontline sales. Nevertheless, today’s talent pool of graduates has traditionally lagged behind industry demands.

Typically, graduates lack –

Practical exposure to banking operations in real life

A holistic understanding of fintech applications and digital banking platforms

Skills in customer handling and relationship management

Comprehension of compliance, KYC as well as regulation frameworks

These gaps lead to additional training costs for employers and delayed productivity, while graduates face repeated job rejections. MABFSI’s job-assured programs directly address this challenge, ensuring that students are job-ready from the first day itself.

"We constantly align the functional knowledge and skills imparted in the Probationary Officers Programme with the future strategy and requirements of the bank."

— T K Srirang, Senior GM, Human Resources Management Group, ICICI Bank.

Immersive Learning Model – 4+2+6

MABFSI’s innovative 4+2+6 program structure is central to its success. It involves –

4 months of classroom training – Immersive learning of banking products, insurance policies, fintech processes, NBFC operations and regulatory requirements. 2 months of internship – Hands-on exposure through branch operations, customer interaction and live problem-solving. 6 months of on-the-job training – Role-specific hands-on experience in sales, relationship management and operation processes.

This simulation-based approach guarantees that the MABFSI graduates are not only aware of BFSI concepts but can also successfully implement them in actual business environments, hence becoming highly valuable to the employers from day one.

Job-Assured Programs – Confidence from Day 1

What sets MABFSI apart the most is its job-assured program, an arrangement that has attracted tens of thousands of young aspirants. Provisional offer letters are given to students before fee payment, instilling confidence and a stable career prospect.

The programs are co-developed with prominent BFSI organisations such as Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata AIG and Mahindra Finance, to provide relevance to the industry. The students are equipped with sales-oriented functions, relationship management and operational tasks, all in conjunction with prevailing BFSI industry needs.

Their flagship programs include –

Axis Bank Young Bankers Program

HDFC Bank Future Bankers 2.0

Tata AIG Young Achievers Program

HDFC Life Smart Achievers Program

Mahindra Finance Prarambh Program

IDFC FIRST Emerging Bankers Program

"The Kotak Mahindra NextGen Bankers Programme is an ideal launch pad for ambitious and aspiring youth, equipping them with the skills for growth and success in their banking career."

— Virat Diwanji, Group President and Head - Consumer Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

Vertical-Specific Training – Enabling Future Leaders in BFSI

MABFSI also boasts of tailored banking and finance courses for vertical-specific career paths in the BFSI sector, offering students opportunities in –

Banking Operations & Relationship Management – Client handling training, KYC, cross-selling and branch operations. Insurance – Training in policy counseling, risk assessment and retail/corporate roles. FinTech – Practical training in e-banking, process automation and inter-departmental workflows. NBFCs – Product exposure, customer interaction, operations and alignment with technology.

With role-specific skills, MABFSI prepares its graduates to be industry-ready and in high demand, giving them a huge edge over others.

Transformative Student Experiences

Along with technical training, MABFSI also offers integrated student development with the following –

Simulation-Based Learning – Real-life banking scenarios that sharpen decision-making and problem-solving skills. Mentorship – Guiding by 220+ BFSI professionals and alumni working with leading organisations. Soft Skills Training – Communication, client handling and professional etiquette for immediate workplace readiness. Peer Collaboration – Interaction with diverse student groups fosters team-building, networking and professional growth. Technology Exposure – Hands-on exposure to fintech platforms and digital banking products places graduates one step ahead of the curve in a technology-savvy industry.

Proven Track Record

The statistics speak for themselves –

1 out of every 5 Indian bankers is an MABFSI alumnus.

Over 1,00,000 first-time professionals trained and placed successfully across BFSI sectors.

Courses are Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) certified for academic as well as professional credence.

Association with 50+ BFSI institutions enables direct entry into high-demanding roles.

Alumni consistently report that MABFSI’s combination of practical exposure, mentorship and structured learning gave them a decisive advantage in competitive recruitment processes.

Why Choose MABFSI?

UNext MABFSI is more than a training institute — it is a career launchpad for aspiring BFSI professionals. Moreover, the MABFSI alumni is work-ready, confident and completely equipped to solve BFSI challenges, thus making them very much in demand in India's BFSI sector.

What stands out about the Manipal workforce development and professional education training institute is as follows –

Job-Assured Programs with CTCs – Students secure career opportunities before program completion. MAHE-Certified Curriculum – Adds credibility and academic recognition. Industry-Aligned Learning – Co-created with top BFSI partners for maximum relevance. Experienced Faculty – 220+ BFSI professionals provide mentorship and industry expertise. Diverse Career Paths – From banking operations to e-finance and relationship management.

Looking Ahead – Building a Future-Ready Workforce

As India's BFSI sector continues to expand, the demand for skilled, job-ready professionals will only rise. UNext MABFSI is committed to continuing its goal as well as legacy of excellence, bridging the knowledge-employment gap and developing the next generation of BFSI leaders.

For graduates seeking a rewarding, secure and impactful career in BFSI, Manipal academy of banking offers the ideal launchpad with their job-assured programs. With structured learning, real-world exposure and industry mentorship, learners leave the academy not just qualified, but exceptionally prepared to succeed.

About UNext Manipal Academy of BFSI

UNext Manipal Academy of BFSI is a premier workforce development and professional education training institute under the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG). With a 17+ years’ legacy, around 2,00,000 professionals trained and courses co-created with ex-professionals from over 50 BFSI organisations, MABFSI provides job-assured, MAHE-certified training programs in banking, insurance, NBFCs and fintech. With simulation-based learning, hands-on experience as well as expert mentorship from industry gurus, MABFSI renders graduates job-ready from day 1, ensuring rewarding and successful careers in the rapidly-expanding BFSI sector.

Contact Information:

Thanisandra Campus

Manipal Academy of Banking & Insurance

Survey No.36/1 – Chokanahalli,

Jakkur Post- Off Thannisandra Road

Bangalore – 560 064.

(near Regal Hospital / Bharathiya City Road)

Corporate Office

UNext Learning Pvt Ltd

1/1, 1st Floor, UNext Towers, 1/1,

Old Madras Rd, off Mahatma Gandhi Road, near Trinity Circle,

Halasuru, Bengaluru – 560008, Karnataka

Phone Number: 01169310143

Website: https://manipalbfsi.com/

Email: hello@manipalbfsi.com