Fifteen sellers, the same washing machine, and a price spread of nearly half between the cheapest and the dearest. Anyone who has spent a weekend on Marketplace knows what happens next: the listing you were comparing against gets edited, or the price moves, or the whole post disappears and reappears the following day with different wording and a different figure. You are then arguing from memory, which is a poor position. Saving the pictures and the video is not about hoarding — it is about having something concrete to hold the current version against, whether that is a price you were quoted or a scratch that was visible last Tuesday.

FvidGo takes both the images and the clip out of a listing, and the images are usually the part that matters. What follows is how to work through a listing properly, then three alternatives and what each is worth in this particular job.

FvidGo

The photographs are your only evidence of condition, and condition is the entire question. Wear on a corner, a chip in an enamel edge, the difference between light scuffing and a genuine dent — all of that survives or dies with resolution. What you get here is the file the seller uploaded rather than a shrunken version of it, and the gap between those two shows up precisely where you need detail most. A listing usually runs to seven or eight shots taken from different angles, and those work as a set: you compare frame to frame, spot that one photo carefully avoids a side the others show, and the album comes down in one go rather than one tap per image.

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Video gets the top rung, and the reasoning is different from the photographs. A seller films one clip, once, generally without much care, and they are not going to film it again because you asked. Whatever is in those eleven seconds — a motor that sounds wrong when it spins up, a dead pixel that shows for half a second on a bright frame, a wobble in a chair leg — is the only recording that will ever exist. The ladder here runs 1080p, HD, SD and 360p, and the lower rungs exist for content you are consuming rather than examining. This is examining. That is the test to put any Facebook video downloader through before you rely on it: whether it hands you the seller's own file or a re-encoded approximation of it.

Listings also come in more shapes than you would expect, which is where coverage earns its place. Some are a video post, some are a set of stills, and a fair number of sellers put the useful part in the comments — additional photographs after somebody asked, a reply about a fault, a clip of the thing actually running. A few sellers advertise the item in a Reel rather than a listing, and a Facebook Reel downloader is what handles that form. Feed posts, profile pages, groups and comment threads are all inside what gets handled, so a whole listing can be dealt with from one page rather than switching tools according to where the seller happened to put things. That matters more than it sounds, because the comment with the extra photographs is often the one that tells you the most — it is where a seller answers the question they left out of the description.

Nothing about any of this is stored or logged. Comparison shopping means saving material from a dozen sellers and buying from at most one, so eleven of those are searches you have abandoned — and there is no reason for a record of what you were pricing up to sit on somebody's server afterwards. No files are kept and no download history is written, which for a browsing habit that is nobody's business is the correct default. The same holds for listings posted inside a members-only buy-and-sell group, where a Facebook private video download is the route and membership of the group is the only requirement. Copy the listing link, paste it at fvidgo.com, take 1080p for video or the whole album for the stills, and download.

Snaptube

Android only, but wide — a hundred platforms and more, quality from 144p to 4K, three output formats. It comes from its own site and through seven manufacturer app markets, and transfers can be paused and resumed.

Serious comparison shopping rarely stays on one site: you end up with tabs open on two or three second-hand platforms at once, and a single app that reaches all of them beats a separate tool per marketplace. That breadth is the reason it is here. Two limits to note, both of them relevant here: it is Android only, and it deals in video rather than photo albums — which on a used-goods listing means it covers half of what you actually came for, and generally the less informative half.

Toolzu (Facebook Video Downloader)

A stripped-back web page with no registration and no cap on how many times you use it, covering public Facebook videos from pages, groups and profiles with a choice of quality. Stories, private videos and MP3 are all outside its scope, and the Facebook downloader is one function of a wider social-tools site.

The "public only" restriction, which is a real limitation elsewhere, costs you nothing here — Marketplace listings are public by their nature, since a hidden listing sells nothing. So for grabbing one seller's clip quickly, this is about as direct as it gets. The gap is images: it does not handle them at all, so anything you learn from the still shots you will be collecting some other way.

FDown.net

A browser tool offering exactly two options, Normal and HD, with 1080p on the HD side. It handles Facebook videos and Reels, needs nothing installed, and comes with a fair number of pop-ups and redirects.

Two buttons and you are done, which has a real appeal when you are working through listings quickly and do not want to think about settings at all. But two rungs cannot tell you which one is the maximum the seller actually uploaded, and when you are hunting for a hairline crack, "HD" being an unspecified quantity is exactly the wrong kind of vagueness. Use it for a first look, not for the copy you intend to argue from.

Three Habits Worth Building While You Compare

Put the seller's name and the date in the filename as you save. Twelve folders of DSC_0041.jpg tell you nothing a week later, and the date is what proves the price you were quoted was the price on Tuesday.

Take the photographs and the video, not whichever is easier. Sellers film the thing running and photograph the thing standing still, and those answer different questions — the clip tells you whether it works, the stills tell you what shape it is in.

And keep everything until the deal is closed. If the price will not come down, your own copies are the comparison you negotiate with; if the listing is quietly edited after you have made an offer, they are the only record that it said something else before.