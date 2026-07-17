How to Report a Dog Bite in Louisiana

Practical Steps for Protecting Your Health, Documenting the Incident, and Notifying the Proper Authorities

A dog bite can be frightening, painful, and confusing. Even when the injury initially appears minor, the wound may require medical treatment, and the incident may need to be reported to local authorities. Reporting the bite creates a record of what happened and allows animal-control or public-health officials to evaluate whether the dog could present a continued safety or rabies risk.

Knowing what to do in the first few hours can help protect your health and preserve useful information if questions arise later.

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Get to a Safe Location

Your first priority should be separating yourself from the dog without escalating the situation. Move to a secure location, but don’t chase, restrain, or confront the animal.

Once you’re safe, determine whether anyone else has been injured. Call 911 when the injuries are severe, the dog remains aggressive, or there is an immediate threat to other people nearby.

Try to remember where the dog went. Animal-control officers may need its location, appearance, and direction of travel, particularly when the owner is unknown.

Clean the Wound and Seek Medical Care

Wash the bite carefully with soap and water. Apply gentle pressure with a clean cloth if the wound is bleeding, and cover it with a sterile dressing when possible.

Medical attention may be necessary even when the wound doesn’t look serious. Dog bites can introduce bacteria beneath the skin and may damage muscles, tendons, nerves, or other tissue. A healthcare professional can clean and evaluate the wound, determine whether stitches or antibiotics may be appropriate, and review the need for tetanus or rabies-related care.

The Louisiana Department of Health’s rabies guidance explains that rabies can spread through the bite or scratch of an infected animal. Although rabies in domestic dogs is uncommon in the United States, possible exposure should be evaluated promptly rather than dismissed.

Collect Information About the Dog and Its Owner

When it’s safe, gather as much information as possible about the dog and the person responsible for it. Useful details may include:

The owner’s name, address, and phone number

The location where the bite occurred

The dog’s breed, size, color, and identifying features

The dog’s vaccination status

Contact information for witnesses

Photographs of the dog, injuries, torn clothing, and surrounding area

Avoid arguing with the owner about fault. Focus on collecting accurate information and receiving appropriate medical care.

If the owner leaves without providing information, write down anything you remember, including a vehicle description or license plate number.

Report the Bite to the Proper Local Authority

The reporting process can vary by parish or municipality. Depending on where the incident occurred, the appropriate agency may be local animal control, law enforcement, a parish health unit, or another municipal department.

When making a report, provide a clear description of:

When and where the bite occurred

What happened immediately before the incident

Whether the dog was restrained

The injuries sustained

The dog’s current location

The owner’s identifying information, if known

A practical overview of how to report a dog bite can help Louisiana residents understand what information to preserve and why creating an official record matters.

Ask for the report or incident number and the name of the agency handling the matter. Keep this information with your medical records, photographs, receipts, and other documentation.

Understand What May Happen to the Dog

Reporting a dog bite doesn’t automatically mean the animal will be euthanized. The response depends on factors such as the dog’s health, vaccination records, availability for observation, and the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Louisiana public-health guidance generally provides for a dog, cat, or ferret that bites a person to be confined and observed for at least 10 days, or handled through other procedures when observation isn’t possible or rabies is suspected. Local animal-control authorities generally determine where the observation takes place.

This process helps officials monitor the animal for signs of illness and determine whether additional public-health action may be necessary.

Preserve Evidence of the Injury

Documentation is useful for medical care, insurance questions, and any later dispute over what happened.

Consider keeping:

Photographs taken throughout the healing process

Emergency room and doctor records

Prescription and treatment receipts

Records of missed work

Notes about pain, physical limitations, and follow-up care

Communications with the dog owner or an insurance company

The animal-control or police report number

Avoid posting detailed statements about the incident on social media. Comments, photos, and casual descriptions may later be taken out of context.

Understand Louisiana’s Dog-Owner Liability Law

Louisiana Civil Code Article 2321 addresses responsibility for damage caused by animals. The current statute states that a dog owner may be strictly liable for injuries the owner could have prevented when the harm did not result from the injured person provoking the dog. The exact application of the law depends on the evidence and circumstances of the incident.

Reporting the bite doesn’t decide legal responsibility by itself. However, the report may preserve details that become important when evaluating the owner’s actions, the dog’s behavior, and whether reasonable precautions were taken.

Final Thoughts

After a dog bite, move to safety, clean the wound, obtain appropriate medical care, gather information, and notify the proper local authority. Reporting the incident can help public-health officials evaluate rabies risk, allow animal-control personnel to locate and observe the dog, and create a reliable record of what occurred.

Each incident is different. Acting promptly and documenting the details carefully can help protect both your health and your ability to address questions that may arise later.