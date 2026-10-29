The routes for taking false and defamatory material out of Google's results in India each have their own decision-maker and their own clock, and the order in which they are tried decides how long the matter takes.

A company secretary in Gurugram searches her managing director's name before a board meeting and finds a blog post that calls him a cheat. The post is two years old. The author is anonymous. By evening she has been asked to find out how to remove defamatory content from Google, and she learns that the answer depends on which door is knocked on first.

Two outcomes get described with the same words. Removal takes the material off the website that published it. De-indexing leaves the page online but takes it out of Google's results, which deals with most of the harm. Indian law gives each route its own decision-maker and its own clock.

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Route Who decides The clock Google's own forms Google, under its published policies No statutory deadline The platform's grievance officer The platform A grievance is acknowledged within 24 hours and resolved within seven days A legal notice under an advocate's signature The author or publisher No statutory deadline, because a notice is a demand and a record A court order after a civil suit The court, then the platform A platform must act within three hours of a court order

Can you remove defamatory content from Google without a court order?

Often, yes, and the cheaper routes come first. Google runs its own legal removal process, and anyone who believes a page in Search is unlawful under Indian law can file a request on Google's forms, which are free. Google's reviewers decide against Google's own policies, not the complainant's reading of the law, and for contested defamation, where the publisher says the statement is true, Google typically asks for an order. An agency engaged to remove defamatory content from Google files the Google request on day one as routine, because a refusal is itself a useful record later.

Start with the platform's own rules, then its grievance officer

Much content comes down because it breaches the host's own rules, not because any statute required it. Impersonation, harassment and the misuse of a photograph are usually policy breaches in plain terms, and a complaint written in the platform's own language does better than one that cites sections at a moderation team.

Where the platform's rules do not bite, the Information Technology Rules 2021 do. Every intermediary serving India must appoint a grievance officer, and under Rule 3(2)(a)(i), as amended from 20 February 2026, a grievance is acknowledged within 24 hours and resolved within seven days. Defamation sits in that seven-day lane; the faster 36-hour lane is for a short list of other categories, such as impersonation of a company or a publication. This is the route to try next for anyone wanting to remove defamatory content from Google. A complaint that names the false sentence and shows why it is false does far better than one calling the whole page defamatory.

What does a legal notice actually do?

Less than most people think, and more than nothing. A legal notice to the author or publisher is a demand and a record. It states the false assertion and what is required, and it dates the recipient's knowledge. It does not compel a platform to act, and it does not strip a platform of its safe harbour under section 79 of the Information Technology Act 2000. The Supreme Court settled that in Shreya Singhal v. Union of India in 2015: a platform has actual knowledge only through a court order or a government notification. A private notice creates no such knowledge.

RepuLex is not a law firm. Notices under an advocate's signature go out through its partner law firm, Unified Chambers And Associates, which also handles anything that follows in court. Authors and small publishers often comply at this stage, because a notice makes the cost of persisting visible.

The court order is what binds a platform

Where the publisher insists the statement is true, correspondence settles nothing. That is what courts are for. Through the partner law firm, the usual course is a civil suit in the competent civil court, with an application for an interim injunction to take the material down pending trial and, where the author is anonymous, for disclosure of the subscriber information behind the account. Defamation is also an offence under section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, which replaced sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code on 1 July 2024, on a complaint by the person aggrieved; that route punishes the author, while the injunction is what removes the page.

Under Rule 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules 2021, a platform must remove or disable access to the material within three hours of receiving a court order or a reasoned government direction. Ignoring a notice carries no statutory penalty; ignoring a court order can be contempt. RepuLex reports an average of seven days to confirmed removal across its matters, with fees fixed per URL and published; matters that need a court take longer.

Honest opinion and accurate reporting stay up

Some material does not come down by any route, and anyone who promises otherwise is describing an outcome they do not control. A genuinely held negative opinion, however damaging, is not defamatory. The Madras High Court has upheld the dismissal of a defamation complaint over a Google review that called an advocate the worst lawyer, observing that expressing views on a service received does not defame the provider. Accurate reporting is not defamatory either, and a true court record stays where it is. In a civil suit, truth is a complete defence, and a platform or a court decides that, not the complainant.

Defamatory content comes off Google when the right decision-maker is asked in the right order; a true statement or an honest opinion is not removable by any of them.

Frequently asked questions

How do I remove defamatory content from Google in India?

Work the routes in order: Google's own legal removal form, then the platform's grievance officer, who must acknowledge within 24 hours and resolve within seven days, then a legal notice to the author or publisher through a law firm. If the publisher insists the statement is true, a civil suit for an injunction follows, and a platform must act within three hours of the court order.

How long does it take to remove defamatory content from Google?

It depends on the route. A platform's grievance officer must resolve a complaint within seven days of receiving it. A platform must act within three hours of a court order, but obtaining the order takes as long as the court takes. RepuLex reports an average of seven days to confirmed removal across its matters; contested matters that need a court take longer.

Can Google remove a defamatory post without a court order?

Sometimes. Google accepts legal removal requests on its own free forms and decides them against its policies, and it acts on its own rules on explicit imagery without a court. Where the publisher maintains the statement is true, Google typically waits for an order, because under section 79 of the IT Act a platform has actual knowledge only through a court order or a government notification.

About RepuLex

RepuLex is an online reputation management agency in New Delhi that removes false, defamatory and unlawful content from Google, social media, news portals and review sites at source, through platform complaints under the IT Rules 2021, legal notices and court orders, rather than pushing it down search results. It is not a law firm; advocate-signed notices, court filings and appearances are handled by its partner law firm, Unified Chambers And Associates. Its fees are fixed per URL and published, and it reports more than 2,400 links removed with a 97 per cent success rate. It acts for clients across India.

This article is contributed by RepuLex, an online reputation management agency in New Delhi, which has a commercial interest in the subject.

By the RepuLex Editorial Desk